Clayden Botes, an artist and autism advocate, shared that he and his mom safely arrived in the United States after hours of the long international journey

The post, shared on 6 June 2026, detailed their departure from South Africa, reaching New York and eventually arriving at their new apartment after a few connecting flights

While they faced some setbacks at the airport and even had some of their items confiscated, the young man was delighted to be in America

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A young activist excitedly shared her travel journey abroad while recovering from exhaustion. Image: Claydens Designs

Source: Facebook

After enduring 16 hours of travel abroad, Clayden gave his followers an update on his family's journey while still jetlagged. He shared on his Facebook account, Clayden Designs, where many viewers wished them a beautiful life in America.

Clayden described the trip as both exciting and tiring. He noted their struggles with fatigue during the journey and the physical toll of sitting for many hours. Despite the challenges, Facebook user Claydens Designs expressed gratitude for arriving safely. He also touched on the strict border control in the US after some of their personal items had to be discarded.

Tips for dealing with jet lag

After a long journey, adjusting to a new time zone can take time. Healthline shares eight simple ways travellers can ease the effects of jet lag and help their bodies adapt more quickly.

Switch to your new time zone as soon as you arrive. Sleep according to the schedule of your destination. Drink plenty of water during and after your journey. Eat smaller meals to help avoid stomach discomfort. Use natural sunlight to help your body adjust. Caffeine may help you stay alert during the day. Make your sleeping space as comfortable as possible. Speak to a doctor before using melatonin supplements

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi shared support for the family

The post attracted many supportive messages from viewers who were relieved to hear that the family had arrived safely after their lengthy journey. Many wished them happiness and success in the United States. Others encouraged the family to enjoy their new surroundings and embrace the opportunities ahead.

Viewers sent their blessings to the son and his mother. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Juanita Barker said:

"Enjoy your new beginnings. All the best to you and your mom. God bless you both."

User @Dorothy Bornman added:

"So excited for you! The best is still to come. America is a wonderful country. God bless you and your family."

User @Tyrone Swartz shared:

"I am glad that you and your mom have made it through this long journey. I hope that everything will go well for you in this new chapter in your life."

User @Rina Van Staden commented:

"What a spectacular journey, enjoy your freedom and go from strength to strength, success with your new life's journey."

User @Jean Arbeg said:

"Wise move, good luck to a new and better life."

User @Liezell De Ridder Basson shared:

"So happy for you. You are safe now. Enjoy your new life, and may God bless you."

3 Briefly News articles about South Africans in America

An Afrikaner family from the Eastern Cape marked six months in the United States after relocating through the refugee programme, while also celebrating the mother's new management job.

An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.

A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

Source: Briefly News