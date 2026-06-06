A man filmed his bush camp trip at Crook’s Corner after a brutal double homicide at Kruger National Park

The murders of Ernst and Dina Marais in May 2026 shattered the park's 100-year reputation as a safe sanctuary for wildlife-loving travellers

The recent video of the man at the notorious Crook's Corner sparked hope that others would not stop visiting out of fear

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man went to Crook's Corner at Kruger National Park to appreciate its untamed beauty following a violent tragedy. Image: Laurathexplaura / Pexels

Source: UGC

On 20 May 2026, the South African public reeled from the discovery of the bodies of Ernst and Dina Marais. Despite the arrest of suspects linked to the couple, many have lamented that the incident stripped Kruger National Park of its magic. An avid camper showed up at the remote Crooks’ Corner, and it struck a nerve

The spot located at the exact point where South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique meet, Crook Corner, became the site for murder. A man identified as The Buffalo Overlander on Facebook filmed a detailed showcase of his vehicle and tent setup at one of the park’s most isolated parts. His presence at the site became an impactful statement amid heartbreak and fear in the wildlife community. Watch his video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA supports Crook's Corner adventure

The camper’s video captured a specific, chilling reality: he was physically present in the exact zone where the Marais family lost their lives. Many felt the man was helping to reclaim the space after the strategy and not letting crime win. Read the comments of people's appreciation of the man for visiting the spot:

Wildlife enthusiasts were happy to see Crook's Corner busy. Image: Clifford Mervil / Pexels

Source: UGC

Ally Urbani commented:

"Please watch out and stay safe. I know what happened was maybe an isolated incident and once in 100 years, but I would hate anything to happen to our favourite overlander people."

Eleanor James said:

"Thank you for reclaiming beautiful Crooks Corner for us. Wow! That river is full."

Andrew Francois Dobie remarked:

"Glad to see you guys are not put off by the recent things that happened there. Everyone that say stay safe must remember that Kruger is by default safe. We should not let fear and evil prevent us from appreciating the wonders of the world. If we do that, we will have to lock our doors and live in fear. Well done, The Buffalo Overlander, for continuing to live life to its fullest! Enjoy!"

Kruger Africa Safari - Rafiki's Retreat said:

"Thank you for going there. It is indeed a special place, and I will return."

Belinda Vermeulen said:

"The recent murders close to Crooks Corner would not prevent me from visiting it, but it changed my view about safety in the far north."

Other Briefly News stories about Kruger National Park

A conservationist shared a moving post that resonated with many other South Africans who treasured the game reserve following the two murders.

A man sparked controversy after sharing a video of his safety tips to help others cope with the harrowing murders that took place on the Game Reserve for the first time

Kruger National Park celebrated its 100th birthday, but their birthday was overshadowed by the murders of two tourists who fell victim to a crime.

Source: Briefly News