“Inspo for My Parents’ House in KZN”: Zimbabwe Village Life in Video Inspires South Africans
- TikToker @thenjiemancue shared a video showing off her beautiful Zimbabwe village home interior
- The clip pushed back against the idea that rural home life cannot be stylish or comfortable
- Viewers in South Africa said the video inspired them to invest in their own family homes
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A Zimbabwean TikToker shut down critics of rural living with a single video that showed exactly what home life can look like when you invest in it. On 9 July 2026, @thenjiemancue posted a clip, a tour of a beautifully finished home interior that left viewers stunned.
The video landed as a direct response to the common dismissal of village or rural living as inferior. The home shown was modern, well-appointed and clearly built with care, making the point without a single word of argument.
Rural Living Gets a Glow-Up
The clip tapped into something many southern Africans feel deeply. For generations, moving to the city has been seen as the marker of success, while the family home back in the village was something to escape rather than celebrate. @thenjiemancue's post flipped that narrative, showing that rural living and a quality lifestyle are not mutually exclusive.
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The video spread quickly, drawing viewers from South Africa, Zimbabwe and beyond who saw their own ambitions reflected in the images on screen. Watch the video that is inspiring South Africans to rebuild at home:
Mzansi and Zim admire rural life
Viewers flooded the comments with admiration and personal reflections:
@Mathole said:
"The side of TikTok I like. Well done mfazi 💃🙌"
@Miss Aligned 🇿🇦🇨🇩 wrote:
"It really is up to us to build the life we want, emakhaya."
@smee.passionate commented:
"Uphila iphupho lami sisi 🤞😭❤️(You are living my dream, sis)"
@Cynd&Mtha's💙mom [Nokuthula]💖 said:
"This is too beautiful 😍🤩"
@Leko|Health|Travel|Lifestyle shared:
"I'm renovating my parents house in KZN. Thanks for the inspo 💕"
@MirandahNdebele💕 noted:
"The thing is we all can't afford such luxury life kube nekhaya asisalazi sithi we all living lavish 🥰 Looks good"
@Roe added:
"Village life I wouldn't mind shem phela I love finer things in life"
Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe
- A TikTok video posted by Zimbabwean creator @maureenmahlako contrasted her life in South Africa with her return to Zimbabwe.
- Details about a South African woman's journey to Zimbabwe for a family wedding, as captured in her TikTok video, fascinated many.
- South African TikTok creator Alice documented her daily life in Harare, Zimbabwe, showcasing the high-end expat lifestyle.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za