Zimbabwean TikToker @maureenmahlako posted a hilarious comparison video contrasting her life in South Africa with life back home in Zimbabwe

The video cut from relaxed braai scenes in South Africa to her farm life in Zimbabwe, leaving viewers in stitches

Southern African viewers flooded the comments with laughter and warm encouragement for the creator

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A Zimbabwean woman living in South Africa had the internet in stitches after posting a brutally honest and funny comparison of her two lives.TikToker @maureenmahlako shared the clip on 14 June 2026, using the popular "expectation vs. reality" to contrast her settled life in South Africa.

A Zimbabwean woman shared the difference between life in South Africa vs Zimbabwe. Image: @,aureenmahlako

Source: TikTok

The first half of the video showed her at what looked like a relaxed outdoor braai, chatting to the camera with a plate of food in hand. The second half, labelled "Zimbabwe," cut to an indoor scene of a goat urinating on tiled floors. The comedic whiplash between the two scenes landed perfectly. The deadpan reveal of the goat indoors had viewers laughing and tagging their friends in the comments.

The video tapped into a kind of humour that resonates deeply with South Africans. The self-aware joke about the contrast between city life abroad and the organised chaos of the village back home. For many in the diaspora, the joke hits close to home. Watch the video that had Mzansi laughing out loud below:

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SA jokes about Zimbabwean's life

Viewers across South Africa and Zimbabwe flooded the comments with laughs and love. Read the comments below:

@mpumienzima8 said:

"Stay home darling"

@Nomsa Maleka302 wrote:

"Don't worry, chomi, you will adjust!!"

@userTee_K shared:

"I was there for 2 months, and it was like I'm in a whole other world."

@sosibee commented:

"Your home is so beautiful and looks comfortable."

@Xolile Sibisi added:

"As long as there is food and shelter, my love, you will be fine. There is no place like home."

@fifi91 said:

"The goat 😭😭😭😭😭 is so disrespectful."

@Kat wrote:

"No, come back I like your vibe 😂"

Zimbabwean goes back after 25 years

Briefly News previously reported that after a quarter-century of dedicated service as a supervisor in South Africa, the Zimbabwean national has officially journeyed back home to settle on her farm. The significant transition, documented recently in a TikTok video, highlights how the 30 June 2026 deadline for undocumented foreigners impacted people. While she has embraced this new chapter, she openly reflects on a bittersweet longing for South Africa.

The woman who shared the video of her POV in Zimbabwe spent two and a half decades building a life and a professional reputation in South Africa. Having risen to a supervisory role, she represents a demographic of long-term residents who have contributed significantly to the South African economy. The video shared by @maureenmahlako proved that the woman spent her years investing in a safety net, a farm in Zimbabwe. Her story was an example of the foresight of many migrant workers who, despite decades of integration elsewhere, maintain a connection to their roots

Source: Briefly News