SAPS intercepted a cocaine consignment worth R28 million at OR Tambo International Airport on 31 July 2026

The 95kg shipment arrived on a cargo flight from São Paulo, Brazil, and was flagged by Crime Intelligence's Border Integrity Unit

No arrests have been made yet as investigators work to identify those behind the smuggling operation

SAPS officers on the left and seized cocaine on the right. Images: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG — South African police have intercepted a cocaine shipment valued at approximately R28 million at OR Tambo International Airport, in what authorities described as an intelligence-driven operation.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) announced on 1 August 2026 that the seizure took place on Friday, 31 July 2026, at around 13:00, at the airport's cargo section.

How the interception unfolded

The operation was initiated after SAPS Crime Intelligence's Border Integrity Unit received a tip-off about a suspected drug consignment. Members of the SAPS Visible Policing Unit at OR Tambo then acted on that intelligence in coordination with Customs officials and Menzies Aviation operational staff.

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The shipment, which had travelled from São Paulo, Brazil, was stopped immediately upon landing. Officers recovered 95 kilograms of cocaine from the cargo.

No arrests have been made. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attempted smuggling.

South Africa's ongoing drug crisis

The bust comes against the backdrop of a worsening substance abuse crisis in South Africa, where usage rates are estimated at roughly double the global average, affecting an estimated 15% of the population. The epidemic places significant strain on healthcare, social services, and law enforcement, and is closely linked to elevated levels of crime and domestic violence.

Cocaine and other narcotics are frequently routed through South African ports of entry as part of broader international trafficking networks, making airport-level interdictions a critical line of defence.

SAPS stated it remains committed to dismantling organised criminal networks operating in the illicit drug trade and will continue working with partner agencies to secure the country's borders and ports of entry.

SA saddened by the news

South Africans reacted to the news on the SAPS Facebook page, with many expressing scepticism about the outcome.

@Sandile Motlokoa-Wabakgalali Lebona wrote:

"Always South America, and there'll be no arrests as usual."

@Thithi Witbooi commented:

"Then it will go missing from the evidence 🙄"

@Luonde Luonde added:

"Go busy ko OR Tambo neh..."

See the Facebook post below:

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Source: Briefly News