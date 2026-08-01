A historic 1985 photo showing the first couple to marry in South Africa after the interracial marriage ban was lifted resurfaced on TikTok

The image, shared by TikTok user Big Kat and sourced from the BBC, caught widespread attention across social media

The post sparked a heated debate among online users about race, love, and civil rights history

A photograph taken in South Africa in 1985 is making waves on TikTok after resurfacing this week. The image, shared by TikTok user @cameraonamazonk on 31 July 2026, shows the first couple to legally marry in South Africa immediately after the country's interracial marriage ban was lifted.

South Africa's first married interracial couple sparks debate. Image: @cameraonamazonk

Source: UGC

The post, sourced from the BBC, was captioned: "South Africa, 1985. Immediately after the interracial marriage ban was lifted. This was the first couple to [get] married." The photo reshared by @cameraonamazonk showed the historic scene between American Suzanne Leclerc and South African Protas Madlala. They were married for 38 years from June 1985 until Protas Madlala passed away in 2023.

The reactions ranged from emotional to sharply critical. Some users were moved by the image as a symbol of progress. Others used it as a springboard to debate the politics of interracial relationships within Black communities specifically, with several commenters noting that Black men appeared to have been among the first to pursue relationships with white women once the law changed. View the original post here:

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Mzansi reacts to interracial pair

The comment section became a space for broader conversations about Black solidarity, self-worth, and history. Here is what people had to say:

@Robyn Williams685:

"Harriet got free and dedicated her life to freeing others."

@SkyGemini82 ♊️:

"Nobody really talks about the stats on how many Black men married white women when the law was passed."

samkedlunge argued:

"Men would have never fought slavery or apartheid had it been directed to women only."

HPMK Astra Planez added:

"Right, they literally fought to date interracially smh there's a whole court case on it."

Other Briefly News about marriages

Source: Briefly News