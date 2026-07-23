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A Zimbabwean man took his South African wife to Zimbabwe for the first time, filming the moment at Joina City Mall in Harare

The couple's TikTok vlog quickly caught attention online, with viewers praising the man for bringing his family along

Zimbabweans and South Africans united in the comments to show the couple love and encourage the wife to embrace her new surroundings

A Zimbabwean man melted hearts online after sharing a glimpse of a special milestone with his South African wife. TikToker @tk.and.nanah posted the selfie-style vlog on 20 July 2026, filmed inside Joina City, a popular shopping mall in Harare, Zimbabwe.

A Zimbabwean man showed his South African wife in Zimbabwe for the first time in a video. Image: @tk.and.nanah

Source: TikTok

The clip, captioned "with my South African wife in Joina City, Zimbabwe," showed the couple navigating the mall together, with their child in tow. It was the wife's first time visiting Zimbabwe, and the casual, lighthearted vlog quickly resonated with viewers across both countries.

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What made the video strike a chord was its simplicity. A man brought his wife and child home, and people could not get enough of it. Viewers praised him for not leaving his family behind, with many pointing out how much it meant to see a couple navigate cultural and national differences together.

The wife appeared a little camera-shy throughout the vlog, which only added to the charm. Several viewers jumped into the comments to encourage her, telling her there was nothing to be shy about and that she was already loved. Watch the couple's first visit to Joina City, Zimbabwe:

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The comment section filled up fast, with both Zimbabweans and South Africans showing the family love:

@lelo said:

"Tell her she mustn't be shy, we love her! She must be proud that she found love in Zimbabwe! Please treat her well brother."

@CJ wrote:

"At least you brought something valuable, plus the language."

@Lufuno Bong shared:

"That was a very wise decision."

@Trust Sitole noted:

"Hi, help the wife to carry the child as well my friend; she feels tired as well."

@Jalijali said:

"You're a real man. You didn't abandon your wife and kid."

@thekoi added:

"You are the 🐐 never leave your family behind."

@Mia Eleylon wrote:

""Daughter-in-law, stop avoiding the camera, come closer."

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Source: Briefly News