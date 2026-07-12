A Zimbabwean man posted an emotional farewell TikTok video before leaving South Africa to resolve his immigration status

He thanked his followers for their support, saying it was time to go home and fix his problems

South Africans were moved by his raw and honest goodbye, with many wishing him safe travels and a swift return

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A Zimbabwean known on TikTok as @bonjisi.family.zw moved thousands of South Africans with a heartfelt farewell video posted on 3 July 2026, before heading home. The man seemed to be at his workplace, saying goodbye to people before returning to Zimbabwe. He implied that he had to deal with an unresolved immigration issue.

A Zimbabwean man leaving South Africa makes colleagues emotional. Image: @bonjisi.family.zw

Source: TikTok

The video resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom had followed his journey in South Africa. His caption read: "Thanks for the love and support you give me, guys; now it's time to go back home and fix our problems," followed by emojis of a broken heart and a crying face.

TikTokker @bonjisi.family.zw's departure comes amid a wider wave of emotion surrounding Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa following protests earlier in the year. For many viewers, his story hit close to home. Watch his farewell video here:

Mzansi sends Zimbabwean off with love

Viewers across South Africa rallied behind him in the comments:

@senah544:

"You just made me cry 😭 from what I see you have a good heart God will open doors for you🙏"

@Connymudau23:

"Go and fix your permit my brother 🥰🥰"

@Hannah:

"Safe travels brother. More blessings to you and your family back home."

@Muofhe🌸:

"This is me today my neighbor left ohhh God it feels so lonely."

@Deigh:

"At least you are going back with a skill and experience, my brother."

@ZaMollysFood:

"Sorry brother, a safe journey. Rules of a country are rules of a country. You're always welcome back."

Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabweans in SA

A Zimbabwean family's difficult decision to sell their belongings as they prepared to return to Zimbabwe from South Africa moved viewers.

Zimbabwean TikToker @maureenmahlako shared a hilarious comparison video that contrasts her life in South Africa with life back home in Zimbabwe.

People were moved by a Zimbabwean couple, @kim_and_tanaka, who took to their TikTok platform to showcase the dire situation faced by stranded Zimbabwean refugees in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News