A video posted by TikToker @king_mito0 showed a group of men attacking a VW Polo driver in Rustenburg

The altercation was captured on camera, with the Gauteng-registered vehicle clearly visible in the footage

South African online users urged the Polo driver to open a criminal case against his attackers

A VW Polo driver was attacked by a group of men in Rustenburg. Image: @king_mito0

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video showing a group of men attacking a VW Polo driver in Rustenburg has gone viral, sparking outrage across South Africa. The clip, posted by @king_mito0, shows the driver of a Gauteng-registered VW Polo being attacked by multiple men. The original caption reads "Ya rona Rustenburg drivers!" suggesting a local pride angle to what unfolded.

Rustenburg attack caught on camera

The footage by @king_mito0 quickly spread across social media, with many viewers pointing out that the entire incident was recorded and could serve as solid evidence in a criminal case. Several commenters noted that approaching a group of men to explain oneself, rather than driving away, made the situation worse for the polo driver.

One of the most popular reactions pointed to the GP number plate as the likely trigger for the confrontation, with many suggesting that Rustenburg locals took issue with the Gauteng registration. Watch the video that sparked the outrage by clicking here.

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Mzansi tells driver to open a case

South Africans flooded the comments section with strong opinions:

@ofentsemarwane said:

"People from Rustenburg, just seeing a GP number plate makes them angry 😂"

@Zackex🇿🇦 asked:

"So what if the driver had pulled out a handgun? 🤷🏽"

@londonrootz8 wrote:

"The driver of a Polo, he should open a case"

@thabo noted:

"15 years imprisonment full evidence on camera"

@khkhggg said:

"Open case they need to learn"

@user3035279471031 commented:

"You get beaten like this, a person can see it's a group of people but you still want to explain 🤣"

@Andilekayb added:

"So beating him, what are they solving entlk mxm"

Other Briefly News stories about violent clashes

The alarming incident involving Johannesburg Metro Police officers, where shocking dashcam footage reveals an officer violently assaulting a driver during a routine traffic stop.

A viral video showing petrol attendants assaulting two men at an Engen garage in Bloemfontein, which has sparked a heated debate across social media platforms.

Details about a disturbing hit-and-run incident involving a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver in Glenwood, Franschhoek, where a white VW Polo struck him before fleeing the scene.

Source: Briefly News