A video of petrol attendants assaulting two men at an Engen garage in Bloemfontein circulated widely on social media

Engen has issued an official response following the circulation of the video, confirming that it was aware of the incident

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the video, sharing mixed reactions to the assault of the men

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A video of Bloemfontein petrol attendants assaulting alleged fuel theft suspects has gone viral. Image: izusek/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

FREE STATE - A video showing petrol attendants physically assaulting two men has gone viral on social media, sparking a polarising debate online.

The clip, shared by numerous accounts, showed the attendants at an Engen Service Station in Bloemfontein, confronting and beating the two men. The men allegedly attempted to leave the station without paying for fuel they had already pumped.

Engen condemns the violence

In an official statement, Engen confirmed it had been made aware of the incident and indicated it was taking the matter seriously.

"Safety of our customers and employees is paramount. We condemn all forms of violence and do not tolerate behaviour that compromises the dignity of anyone. We will cooperate with the relevant authorities where necessary," the company said.

Social media divided over the incident

The video drew hundreds of comments, with opinions split between condemning the assault and sympathising with the attendants.

@RSAnewsrealtime wrote:

"I have heard that petrol attendants are held responsible for fuel not paid for. People take their money seriously these days, can't blame them."

@sedigane took a firm stance in favour of the workers:

"They are very friendly and know how to treat customers, but don't take advantage of that. They will deal with you."

@Dzungie007 commented:

"Well, I don't condone violence, but why would these thugs put petrol and attempt to leave without paying? I understand the attendants’ frustration, because now they have to cover the loss."

@Thekelo_ added:

"They probably have paid before for someone fleeing without paying. This incident probably fuelled something inside them, and they had to act."

@TlouMr_S said:

“Serves them right. Those petrol attendants would now have to foot the bill for that fuel.”

Not all reactions were sympathetic to the attendants, however.

@Kat_let_g0 questioned:

"My goodness, are you all really seeing nothing wrong with what the petrol attendants did here?

@ChrisRathogwa suggested:

“The assaulted men must open the case at the nearest police station to open an assault case against petrol attendants, and they must be charged for taking the law into their hands. Criminals must be caught and brought to the police station unharmed.”

Video of petrol attendant doing gardening sparks debate

Briefly News shared details about a viral video showing petrol attendants at an Engen garage in Diepkloof, Soweto, engaging in gardening and sweeping tasks.

The video ignited a heated debate on social media regarding South African labour law and raised critical questions about worker rights and the boundaries of job responsibilities.

Source: Briefly News