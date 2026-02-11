Video of Engen Garage Petrol Attendants Doing Gardening Sparks Social Media Debate
- A video of petrol attendants at an Engen garage in Diepkloof, Soweto, performing gardening and sweeping tasks has gone viral, sparking debate on social media
- The video, shared on The Sowetan’s X account, has drawn comments over South African labour law
- Earlier this month, a similar case was reported at an Engen garage in Mamelodi
GAUTENG- A video of petrol attendants at an Engen garage in Diepkloof, Soweto, performing gardening and sweeping tasks has gone viral, sparking debate on social media. The clip drew over 100 comments, with many users saying the tasks were lawful under South African labour law, while others called it worker exploitation.
The video was captured by @MimieShana and shared on the Sowetan's X account on 11 February 2026.
The clip has sparked heated comments on social media. The majority of comments sided with the garage, arguing that South African labour law permits employers to give lawful and reasonable instructions.
See video:
Social media reactions
@Gadfly342043 said:
"SA labour law allows employers to give lawful and reasonable instructions. Sweeping or light gardening at a petrol station may fall within general operational duties. It only becomes unlawful if it’s unsafe, degrading, or a material change to the job.
@ChumaSamk91253 commented:
"Guys, can this reporting line please?"
@MekoaThabang stated:
"You guys have never read employee contracts, and it shows. Housekeeping is protected by law and falls under a legal and lawful framework. You are putting the livelihoods of these workers in jeopardy. There is absolutely nothing wrong with making your work environment neat when the garage is not busy. In fact, Engen garages have the neatest premises in SA."
@philkanye95 asked:
"What if the contract is stated as a “general worker to attend fuel pumps and any other duties assigned to you?”
@Niabeeh1 wrote:
Petrol attendants are multi-skilled by design. No issue, unless duties are unsafe, not agreed to, and not fairly compensated. Food-related jobs different case."
Previous viral clip of Engen employees
Earlier in the month, the publication exposed another Engen garage in Mamelodi that was reportedly also making the staff do work outside of their job description. They reported that the garage eventually bowed to pressure and promised to hire an external company to handle non-fuel-related work.
After the viral clip, Engen spokesperson Gavin Smith said the dealer has undertaken to ensure staff perform roles according to their contracts of employment and will employ other contract services for roles outside the staff’s employment contracts.
Steers apologises for the viral clip of workers gardening
In a similar incident, a clip of Steers workers with garden equipment removing weeds went viral. In the clip, the workers are being questioned why they were performing the task, to which they reply that they have no choice. The clip sparked outrage. Steers management released a statement on the matter, calling it unacceptable and informing the public that the franchise was given an official warning notice.
South Africans unsatisfied with Steers apology
Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans were not satisfied with the statement released by Steers following the public backlash. South Africans online expressed how unimpressed they were with the statement and said it wasn't a good enough response.
