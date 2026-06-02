South African finance coach Nomawethu Rashoalane went viral on Instagram on 31 May 2026 after warning home buyers about the true cost of owning property.

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Screenshots taken from one of Nomawethu Rashoalane's Instagram clips. Images: Nomawethu Rashoalane

Source: Instagram

The post revealed that a R1 million home could cost over R14,650 a month beyond the bond repayment. Rashoalane urged buyers to calculate the full picture before signing anything.

According to Rashoalane, most first-time buyers focus only on getting bond approval. They rarely think about what comes after the keys land in their hands. She broke down every cost category that catches new owners off guard.

Municipal rates and taxes alone can run between R500 and R1,500 a month. Electricity and water add roughly R1,700 monthly, even for careful households. Levies in a complex can cost between R800 and R2,500 every month.

What else eats into your budget after buying?

Home and contents insurance adds another R650 a month on average. A maintenance fund of at least R1,000 a month is also strongly advised for unexpected repairs like a burst geyser or broken gate motor.

Before even moving in, buyers face upfront costs. Transfer attorney fees range from R20,000 to R40,000. Bond registration costs another R15,000 to R35,000. Moving costs alone can reach R100,000, depending on furniture and appliances needed.

South Africans in the comments were shaken. Some said the post made them rethink homeownership entirely. Others said renting was far more sensible than most people admitted.

Rashoalane’s message was clear: the bond approval is not the finish line.

See the Instagram post here:

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Source: Briefly News