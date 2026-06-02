A content creator celebrates buying his first home in Cape Town after grinding and building his brand for years

His journey kicked off in 2019, doing street interviews, then switched things up during the pandemic, with a key moment in between shaping his direction

Fans are fully behind him, praising his glow-up, with some early memories quietly resurfacing in the comments

The 25-year-old just purchased his home. Image: @ervebukasa

Source: TikTok

Content creator and podcaster Ervé Bukasa, known online as EB The Kid, has announced that he has purchased his first home. Mzansi congratulated him.

In a TikTok video posted on 01 June 2026 under the caption “God is good”, Bukasa shared an emotional reflection on his rise from filming in his parents’ bedroom to becoming a recognised digital creator as he stood in his newly acquired Cape Town home. He said the milestone marks six years of growth and learning through personal and professional challenges.

“So I just bought my first home, and it's crazy to think how far we've come in just six years… I started all of this in my bedroom at my parents' house… to be able to say that first sentence six years later is a blessing and a testament to God and His favour.”

He reflected on how far he's come. Image: @ervebukasa

Source: TikTok

From lockdown beginnings to podcast success

The local podcaster and content creator is highlighted as one of South Africa’s fast-growing digital personalities by TFG Media, building a strong online presence through YouTube, TikTok, and his podcast The Kid Show. His journey began in 2019 during the early stages of content creation, when he and a friend started filming simple street interviews and casual videos using basic equipment, driven mainly by curiosity and creativity rather than formal industry backing.

As his content evolved during the COVID-19 period, Bukasa began experimenting with different formats, including comedy skits, commentary, and conversational podcasting, which helped him build a loyal audience. He is noted for his ability to blend humour with real-life topics while keeping an authentic and unpredictable style that resonates with viewers. Over time, he expanded into long-form interviews through The Kid Show, featuring conversations with public figures and discussing social issues, entertainment, and personal experiences.

View the TikTok video below:

Fans celebrate achievement

The announcement sparked a wave of reactions across TikTok, with hundreds of users congratulating the creator and reflecting on his growth from early content days to now. This is what fans said on his page:

ipreferbukho reacted:

"Starting to realise that they're breaking up is not a prank anymore 😭”

natalie fernandes commented:

“Oh, we’re proud of you, Erve🙏🏼”

Deon Madala wrote:

“Congratulations, EB! This is motivational fr 🙏🙏🙏”

insaaf wrote:

“Met you years ago while you were serving me coffee and studying… It’s been amazing watching you grow.”

Kevanu added:

“Y'all remember when Unc used to work retail?? Love this for you❤️”

More Briefly News Stories on Home Purchases

A woman’s excitement over buying a car turned into heartbreak just months later after she was involved in a serious accident that left her vehicle badly damaged or written off, with the TikTok video highlighting how quickly her milestone purchase was reversed by misfortune.

North West mining businessman MySol went viral after showcasing a luxury convoy and a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan as part of his high-profile lifestyle, sparking mixed reactions online about wealth, taste, and public displays of success.

A video showing a man confidently convincing his friends that a R1,500 Gucci jacket was authentic went viral, entertaining South Africans who were amused by his bold assurance and the group’s playful reaction to the debate over fake versus real designer fashion.

Source: Briefly News