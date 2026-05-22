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A South African woman posted a heartbreaking video about how her car purchase ended with her being involved in a car accident

The young lady, Asiphe, captured the harrowing experience she had after trying to use her car like any other car owner

The lady shared that it took less than a year for her to get back to where she started before purchasing her vehicle

A woman was in an accident with her brand-new car in a TikTok video. Image: @asipheangeliquembolo

Source: TikTok

A video posted on 19 May 2026 showed the moment Asiphe went from celebration to gloom. She was excited to be a car owner, but that soon became a nightmare when she got into a car accident. South Africans were left curious about the young lady after she posted her initial reaction to getting into a car crash.

In a clip on TikTok by @asipheangeliquembolo viewers got to hear the distress the young lady was in after crushing her brand new car. The lady captured the scene of strewn car parts all over the road following an accident, which resulted in her car being written off. A bakkie seemed to have struck her car from behind. Asiphe's experience was traumatising because she never saw it coming after such a big achievement. Her cries rang out at the accident scene. Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss car insurance

Many people commented on the video, expressing their sorrow over the loss of the woman's car. South Africans flooded the comment section, curious about her insurance. Briefly News reached out for an update on whether she was covered by insurance and awaits her response. Read the comments below.

The young woman graduated along with owning a car. Image: @asipheangeliquembolo

Source: UGC

Anenkosi Ndovela said:

"Sorry, sisi, I know how this feels it happened exactly like this to me also and my car was only three months I got a write off, my heart sank 💔but God restored because I had shortfall cover ♥️"

Make it happen.

"What's the fuss here? You can't buy a new car without insurance, thats law. Insurance replaced. This is just drama. if insurance dont pay its bcos of something else caused by the owner."

keena💋 said:

"Oyhini🥺🥺literally hearing you cry in the background is so heartbreaking, I’m glad you safe and nothing happened to you."

vee@97 encouraged her:

"You still have the gift of life meaning a chance to get a better one 🥺🥺and life lessons for your future.'

Nontoh😍 wrote:

"I hate to even see the car😭I am stuck with the car dont know where to even start."

City Boy Carti added:

"We place so much attachment on material things. I-void yani when you have insurance? This is an opportunity to upgrade your vehicle 💪🏾💪🏾 "

Conéy Rossouw🧡 said:

"Imagine owning a car for 2 days, yes, 2 DAYS, and then losing it... I know the feeling, sorry about that!🥺 It's a hard and very sad feeling ."

Other Briefly News stories about cars

South Africans with touched by a woman who won a car and then gave credit to a petrol attendant to help her with the cash prize.

A video showed the moment that a student received a brand new car from their parents to celebrate their success.

Online users were stunned by a video showing a kid who became a celebrity after getting picked up in a luxury car from school.

Source: Briefly News