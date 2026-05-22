Themba Gorimbo has confirmed he is retiring from MMA after admitting he no longer believes he can achieve his dream of becoming a UFC champion

The Zimbabwean-born UFC fighter thanked fans, coaches and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as he reflected on his emotional journey through combat sports

Social media users reacted with shock after Gorimbo hinted that family life and a future in coaching could now become his main focus

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Themba Gorimbo announces retirement from MMA and UFC. Image: Themba Gorimbo

Source: Facebook

Zimbabwean UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo has officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after sharing an emotional statement following a difficult run inside the octagon.

The 35-year-old fighter confirmed the news on Instagram and Facebook on Thursday, 21 May 2026, saying he had accepted that his dream of becoming a UFC champion would no longer happen.

Gorimbo revealed that he had already started preparing mentally for the possibility of retirement during fight week before his most recent bout.

“Honestly I feel some sort of relief,” he wrote.

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“Going into my last fight I made sure I lived out life to the fullest during fight week because something said I should because it could be the last time.”

The fighter added that he considered leaving his gloves inside the cage immediately after the bout but decided against it out of respect for his opponent.

“I have no regrets,” Gorimbo said.

Themba Gorimbo reflects on UFC dream

According to reports from BBC Sport and CNN, Gorimbo’s rise to the UFC became one of African MMA’s most inspiring stories.

The Zimbabwean-born fighter previously spoke openly about his difficult childhood. He lost both his parents at a young age. Gorimbo also spent time in the Marange diamond fields as he struggled to survive.

In earlier interviews, Gorimbo admitted he smuggled diamonds as a teenager before later moving to South Africa in search of better opportunities.

He eventually discovered mixed martial arts after watching the movie Never Back Down and began training while working low-paying jobs.

Speaking to BBC Sport in 2024, Gorimbo said:

“My main focus, besides becoming UFC champion, is to inspire other African kids who grew up in the same circumstances.”

After turning professional in 2013, Gorimbo fought his way through the South African MMA circuit before earning a UFC contract in 2023.

He later became the first Zimbabwean fighter to win a UFC bout in the United States.

Dwayne Johnson played major role in Gorimbo’s journey

Gorimbo also gained global attention after revealing he once had only US$7.49 (about R135) in his bank account before one of his UFC fights.

The story caught the attention of Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, who later surprised Gorimbo by gifting him a house in Miami.

In his retirement message, Gorimbo thanked Johnson and his team for changing his life.

“To my man The Rock and team I thank you for everything,” he wrote.

“American dream wouldn’t have happened without you guys.”

The fighter also thanked UFC executive Sean Shelby, coaches, teammates and fans who supported him throughout his career.

“I want to thank the fans for the love and hate,” he added.

Themba Gorimbo hints at future coaching role

Although Gorimbo says he is retiring as an athlete, he hinted that he may still remain involved in combat sports in future.

“I will be back as a coach or manager,” he said.

For now, however, he says his attention will shift towards family life and supporting his daughters.

“Now let’s focus on tennis for my daughters.”

Gorimbo’s decision came after a third straight UFC defeat, bringing an end to a career that saw him record four wins and four losses inside the UFC.

Themba Gorimbo announces shock MMA retirement. Image: Themba Gorimbo

Source: Facebook

Social media users divided over retirement decision

The announcement triggered strong reactions online, with many supporters urging Gorimbo not to retire yet.

@WayneChipitso wrote:

“Fall down seven times get up eight bro.”

@PatrickVanHelsdingen commented:

“You fought at the highest level, you should be proud of yourself.”

@PamelaMaravanyika added:

“I think it’s a bit too early to throw in the towel bro.”

Others questioned whether the retirement would be permanent, while some praised him for knowing when to step away from the sport.

@KevAce commented:

“The finest bow is the one taken while the crowd is still cheering.”

Meanwhile, @JonathanMavadoGullyside encouraged the fighter to reconsider.

“A man can fall seven times and still rise again,” he wrote.

Gorimbo’s UFC journey may have ended earlier than many fans expected. However, his story remains one of the most remarkable in African combat sports. He overcame hardship in Zimbabwe before competing on one of the world’s biggest MMA stages.

Along the way, Gorimbo built a reputation for resilience, honesty and determination. Even in retirement, many supporters believe his influence on African MMA will continue for years to come.

Former MMA fighter dies during heroic rescue

Briefly News previously reported that former MMA fighter Medet Zheenaliev died following a tragic rescue incident at one of Kyrgyzstan’s most famous lakes. The incident shocked many combat sports fans and triggered emotional reactions online.

The retired fighter’s final moments have since drawn international attention, with many people praising the courage and sacrifice shown during the ordeal.

Source: Briefly News