Dricus du Plessis is edging closer to his long-awaited UFC comeback after months away from competition

The former middleweight champion has intensified speculation about a blockbuster return following his appearance at UFC 328 in New York

Fans are eagerly waiting to discover who could stand opposite the South African star as he begins his road back to title contention

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Dricus du Plessis has been out of the Octagon for more than nine months following his bruising defeat to Khamzat Chimaev in August 2025. The South African has now hinted that he is ready to return and begin his journey to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship.

A lot has happened since that loss. Chimaev later lost the belt to Sean Strickland in New Jersey earlier this month. Du Plessis, who was supporting Strickland during the fight, used his time in New York to tease his own comeback announcement.

The South African star had fans fully behind him during his visit to the Big Apple and revealed that supporters would soon learn details about his next fight inside the Octagon.

“Within the next week or so, my next fight and opponent will be announced. It’s about time to get back in there,” he told Fight Forecast.

Dricus du Plessis’ impressive UFC Middleweight record

Before losing to Chimaev, Du Plessis secured notable victories over Strickland in February 2025 and Israel Adesanya in 2024. Over the years, he has consistently faced elite competition in the middleweight division, defeating former champions Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Strickland twice.

Those victories cemented his status as one of the premier middleweights of his generation. In an interview with Betway South Africa in August, Du Plessis described Adesanya as the best opponent he has ever faced.

Du Plessis also made it clear that he is not interested in hype or money fights. His sole focus is on securing matchups that will fast-track his return to the title picture. While acknowledging that the UFC may have different plans, he questioned the logic of fighting someone on a two-fight winning streak.

“I don’t care who the opponent is, as long as it helps me get back to my belt,” he stated.

Dricus du Plessis net worth

Although his next opponent has not yet been officially announced, expectations are growing that Du Plessis could face another top-five middleweight contender as he positions himself for a title shot in 2026.

The fighter recently struck a first-of-its-kind partnership deal with Newcastle United through one of his brands.

According to The Times of India, Du Plessis has an estimated net worth of between $3 million and $5 million. His income is driven by pay-per-view appearances, increased fight purses following his middleweight title reign, and a growing list of endorsement deals.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he earns between $30,000 and $50,000 per bout from sponsorships and endorsements alone. His success inside the Octagon has made him an attractive figure for brands both in South Africa and internationally.

Source: Briefly News