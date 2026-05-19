South African cricket supporters say they were locked out of the Newlands Test despite logging in before ticket sales officially opened

England supporters have also complained about soaring resale prices and expensive travel packages linked to the tour

Cricket South Africa is under pressure to explain how tickets disappeared so quickly ahead of one of the biggest series in years

SA and England supporters united in anger over Newlands tickets. Image: GLYN KIRK/AFP

Source: Getty Images

South African and England cricket fans have reacted angrily after tickets for the highly anticipated Newlands Test between the Proteas and England sold out within minutes before the official public sale was meant to begin.

The New Year’s Test at Newlands in Cape Town is scheduled for 3 to 7 January 2027. Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that tickets for the home summer would go on sale on 18 May 2026.

However, many supporters claimed large parts of the stadium were already unavailable before the advertised opening time.

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Social media quickly filled with complaints from frustrated supporters who accused CSA of allocating large numbers of tickets to England tour groups and travel companies before local fans had a fair chance.

Newlands Test ticket controversy explodes online

According to reports by The Common Sense and the Daily Mail, tickets for days one to four at Newlands were effectively sold out before the official sale window even opened.

Long-time cricket supporter Gail Eddy wrote on X:

“How many tickets did you pre-sell to touring England fans for Newlands test?? Have been to every test match since I was a kid, and tickets were sold out in 15 min. It’s a slap in the face not to be able to go.”

Another fan, Steve L, claimed independent England supporters were also left stranded despite spending heavily on travel plans.

“They have sold to the tour companies, in effect locking the locals out and ‘proper’ tourists,” he posted. “Already spent about R75,000 (£3,125) and no cricket.”

ChrisIsTired925 added:

“I saved money to be able to go to every day of the South Africa vs England Tests at SuperSport Park. All the grandstand seats for every day were already sold out when I logged on three minutes after sales began.”

Fans accuse CSA of prioritising tour operators

Several supporters said the Newlands Test could end up feeling like an away game for the Proteas.

TheRugbyMac posted:

“It will feel like an away Test yet again, will be more Pom fans than locals.”

Sibongile Mafu wrote:

“Oh wow the Newlands New Years’ test vs England has also been hijacked and gentrified?

“There were barely any tickets left for local fans. We can’t have anything ”

Another supporter, Jane Smith, said:

“We’re the ones who support cricket when it’s SA vs Bangladesh or Sri Lanka, but when it’s England, not even a chance to buy tickets.”

Dylan Jack demanded answers from CSA, writing:

“We need a full explanation from Cricket South Africa on where the tickets have gone.”

Sabeeha Majid questioned whether ordinary South African supporters managed to secure seats at all.

“Are there any South African fans that actually managed to get a ticket for that match?” she asked.

Even England supporters criticised the situation. Penny Barr said:

“There are a LOT of independent England fans who didn’t get them either — the tickets just vanished in minutes.”

SA cricket fans are furious over Newlands tickets. Image: IAN KINGTON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

CSA responds as resale prices soar

CSA confirmed that all tickets had sold out but did not explain how many had been allocated to tour operators before the public release.

CSA media manager Kirsty du Toit said:

“All tickets are currently sold out. I will share further information as soon as it becomes available.”

By Monday afternoon, resale tickets reportedly appeared online for more than £300 (about R7,200).

The controversy has also drawn attention to SA Cricket Travel, CSA’s partnership with Tourvest Destination Management, after fans accused tour operators of receiving large ticket allocations ahead of the public sale.

The backlash surrounding the Newlands Test has exposed growing frustration among both South African and England supporters over transparency, ticket allocations and resale pricing. With the England series expected to attract massive global interest, many fans are now demanding clearer answers from CSA before the first ball is even bowled.

Source: Briefly News