Several big-name athletes have pulled out just days before one of Africa’s biggest road-running events

The withdrawals have dealt a major blow to both the men’s and women’s elite fields ahead of race weekend in Cape Town

Despite the setbacks, organisers are still expecting a massive turnout and a fiercely competitive battle for millions in prize money

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The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, set to be held on Sunday, 24 May 2026, has been hit by a series of withdrawals from several top elite runners.

Runners during the Cape Town Marathon race. Image:@capetownmarathon

Source: Facebook

Race organisers shared an update on social media on Friday, 15 May, acknowledging the situation.

They said: “Sport is unpredictable, and sadly, several athletes who we were excited to welcome to the start line will no longer be competing at the 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

“We wish them well and hope to see them back on the blue carpet soon.”

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Top runners withdraw from Cape Town Marathon

Among the athletes forced to withdraw are Elroy Gelant, Emma Pallant-Browne, Kane Reilly, Nadeel Wildschutt, Precious Mashele, Stephen Kiprop, Shuko Genemo and Thabang Mosiako.

Kiprop headlines the list after clocking an impressive 2:03:37 in Berlin in 2024. Gelant remains South Africa’s marathon record holder with a time of 2:05:36, while Wildschutt and Mosiako were both considered strong outside contenders for a podium finish after posting times of 2:09:30 and 2:10:49, respectively. Mashele and Reilly, meanwhile, had been preparing to make their marathon debuts.

In the women’s field, Genemo entered with the ninth-fastest entry time of 2:21:35, while Pallant-Browne was due to make her marathon debut.

As seen in the post below:

Cape Town Marathon race organisers released a statement on Facebook. Image:@capetownmarathon

Source: Facebook

Gelant confirmed his withdrawal from this year’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, citing a recurring injury. He expressed disappointment at missing the race, but wished all participants well and encouraged visitors to enjoy Cape Town and the event experience as it continues its push toward becoming Africa’s first Abbott World Marathon Major. He also thanked organisers for their support during his recovery.

Race organisers, meanwhile, acknowledged the withdrawals with regret but stressed that the elite line-up remains highly competitive. They said the field is still among the deepest ever assembled for the event, adding that global stars such as Kipchoge and Kiplagat are still expected to feature, with anticipation building for race weekend and the iconic blue carpet start.

As seen in the post below:

Elroy Gelant is one of the top runners who pulled out of the race. Image:@capetownmarathon

Source: Facebook

Marathon field still packed despite elite withdrawals

Despite the withdrawals, around 27 000 runners are expected to take part, all chasing top honours across multiple categories.

Winners will earn automatic qualification for the Abbott World Marathon Majors Marathon Tours & Travel Age Group World Championship, while a total prize purse of R3.5 million is also on offer.

The race was initially expected to take place in October 2025, but was cancelled due to poor weather conditions. To ease disappointment, title sponsor Sanlam offered all 2025 entrants a complimentary entry for either the 2026 or 2027 marathon.

The 2026 Cape Town Marathon is set to be held on Sunday, 24 May 2026. Image:@capetownmarathon

Source: Facebook

Gerda Steyn to earn millions

Briefly News previously reported that Gerda Steyn, the reigning Two Oceans Marathon winner, will be buoyed by her historic victory in April 2026 as she turns her focus to the Comrades Marathon in June 2026.

The 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon has been confirmed at an official distance of 85.777km and will take place on Sunday, 14 June

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News