Popular artist Bongani Fassie has set the record straight on his viral dancing videos

Fassie surprised South Africans on social media when he performed on SABC

Social media users commented on Fassie's dance video on 12 May 2026

Bongani Fassie reacts to his viral dance videos. Image: BonganiFassie

Source: Instagram

Musician and Finding Bongani reality TV star Bongani Fassie recently opened up about his viral dance moves on social media.

Fassie previously sparked a debate on X when radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo commented on his dancing videos at a pool party.

Social media user Yanga_co shared a video on his X account of Fassie dancing at a pool party on 12 May 2026.

Fassie, who's been mocked on social media for his dancing moves, revealed in an interview with Daily Sun on 13 May 2026 that he will not stop dancing and the negative comments don't affect him.

"Everybody knows I'm a singer. I'm a producer, and I'm a wannabe dancer. I love dancing. Nothing can stop someone from accumulating creativity," says Fassie.

Social media users comment on the musician's video

@_asemahle_n said:

"Akuhlangani, lapho, umdala (nothing is going well, he's old) for this embarrassment."

@CFC_Fitler responded:

"Am I the only one who saw his phone fall in the water?"

@IMmutloane wrote:

"The intermittent rest periods in between the style transitions are the ones that kill me. That short madala twerk with a brief, careful slight bend..hehehehe...haimaan..ma80s and ma90s we should really know our position maan...nooo maan."

@MichAwesum wrote:

"Okare ga a sharp ngwana sesi Mabrrrrrr maan."

@Mars_Ultor_ said:

"Lol, he is his mother's son after all."

@LoneBreed_ reacted:

"Lol, when he went down, he low-key wanted to feel if his phone fell on the ground or what, but had no other option when he discovered that he's safe to can just dip himself as well."

@TheGeopol responded:

"Bongani Fassie must just quit that powder."

@Gcwabaza6 replied:

"This reminds me of Druski’s skit."

@GiingerMM reacted:

"The moment I saw his phone fall in the pool, and he didn’t care, I knew something was up with our brother. "

@LadyGojas_ wrote:

"Like what is happening? Did he just discover that he can dance?"

@Linghe_Xing said:

"It must be really hard to have had such an iconic mother. Wenzani uBongs Madoda?"

@MolotoMonica commented:

"What's wrong with him because he is trending with videos of dancing?"

@zizilishnonify responded:

"He should be behind the scenes at this age and weight."

@karaboYakoena said:

"Now that's the late Bongani Fassie's son. Die boom val nie ver van sy appel nie."

Bongani Fassie breaks his silence on his dancing videos. Images: BonganiFassie

Source: Instagram

Brenda Fassie's son, Bongani Fassie, bags his own reality TV show, Finding Bongani

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bongani Fassie, who is the son of late singer Brenda Fassie, had bagged his own reality show on Moja Love titled Finding Bongani.

Bongani's show is about how he has been coping with life since his mother passed away some 17 years ago.

The new reality TV show is expected to hit Mzansi small screens on Saturday night, 5 June.

Source: Briefly News