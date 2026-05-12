South African musician Bongani Fassie went viral for yet another dancing video, this time showing off his moves by the poolside

The video made South Africans cringe on X, as Mzansi questioned whether he had just discovered that he could dance

Fassie recently caused a buzz with his performance at the SABC, which left many people less than impressed

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Bongani Fassie’s cringe dance video by the poolside causes a stir. Image: Bongani Fassie

Source: Instagram

SA muso Bongani Fassie caused a stir when another dance video made it on the social media streets.

Bongani goes viral for weird dance moves

The son of the late Brenda Fassie, Bongani Fassie, has been on everyone's timelines recently with his over-the-top dance moves.

It all started when he performed at the SABC studios, where he debuted his latest Gqom music release. Many people were weirded out by the clip, especially since he showcased old dance moves like ivosho, which is from a previous Gqom era.

Now, he brought those dance moves back to life at a recent pool party, and it was all caught on camera.

The video was posted by @Yanga_Co, who captioned it:

"Bongani Fassie is really trying shem."

The clip roped in a lot of commentary from people who found it both amusing and cringeworthy.

Bongani Fassie’s dancing has caused a stir online Image: Bongani_fassie

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Bongani Fassie's dancing

This is what SA had to say:

@Mafistos8 shared:

"He dances like they promised him some sweets."

@MolotoMonica asked:

"What's wrong with him because he is trending with videos dancing?"

@GiingerMM stated:

"The moment I saw his phone fall in the pool, and he didn’t care, I knew something was up with our brother. This behaviour."

@_asemahle_n stated:

"It's not coming together. He is too old for this embarrassment."

@LadyGojas_ questioned:

"Like what is happening? Did he just discover that he can dance?"

@Linghe_Xing stated:

"It must be really hard having had such an iconic mother. What is Bongani doing."

@zizilishnonifyd laughed:

"He should be behind the scenes at this age and weight."

@Vhoyde joked:

"Lol he behaves exactly how his mother used to behave. Minus the talent."

Bongani Fassie dedicated doccie to late mom Brenda

Muso and music producer Bongani Fassie announced a documentary, Through My Eyes, which focused on his life and paid homage to the late pop singer and songwriter Brenda Fassie.

The hip-hop star spoke about how his story was never told in detail when his legendary mother was discussed.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Fassie said, “The story has been told over and over again. The narrative has always been the same: when you talk about Brenda, we include Bongani. However, this time, the story is about Bongani, and it will include Brenda,” he shared.

What happened to Brenda's royalties?

Meanwhile, in 2024, Briefly News reported that Bongani's spending habits were placed in the spotlight as he was alleged to have blown his mother's royalties on nonsensical things.

According to The South African, Bongani received several payments, bringing the total R400K from Brenda Fassie's royalties. He allegedly spent the money in two months. Now, Bongani was alleged to be growing in debt and still failed to pay his kids' school fees.

Source: Briefly News