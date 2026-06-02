Gogo Skhotheni recently lifted the lid on her famous cosmetic procedure, giving fans the exact cost of getting her body sculpted

The famous sangoma, who recently went viral after welcoming her newborn, famously underwent a tummy tuck procedure to eliminate her belly fat

Skhotheni has also clarified that her tummy tuck was the only procedure she underwent, ultimately pouring water on the BBL allegations

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Gogo Skhotheni revealed how much she invested in her stunning figure. Images: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Facebook

South African traditional healer, reality TV star, and businesswoman Gogo Skhotheni has never been one to shy away from the truth, especially when it comes to her personal life. The famous sangoma, who recently dominated social media trends after welcoming her newborn baby, is once again the talk of the town after lifting the lid on the exact cost of her highly publicised cosmetic transformation.

During an Instagram Q&A session with her curious followers on Sunday, 31 May 2026, the media personality bared it all about her journey to sculpting her body.

When a fan questioned her about the financial investment behind her tummy tuck and liposuction, which she underwent in mid-2024, Skhotheni shocked netizens by revealing that she spent a whopping R200,000 in total. She further detailed that this hefty price tag was all-inclusive, covering the medical surgery itself as well as her flights to ensure she received top-tier medical care.

"Close to R200k, including flights."

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Gogo Skhotheni spent nearly R200,000 on her tummy tuck and liposuction. Images: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Facebook

Skhotheni’s dramatic physical transformation has long been a hot topic of discussion on South African social media platforms, often attracting wild theories about the extent of her enhancements. It was previously reported that she had done a BBL; however, the reality star debunked this rumour.

She was called during the latest episode of Podcast and Chill on 1 June, when she clarified that she only had her stomach done, emphasising that her bum was all natural.

"I didn't have a BBL; this is all natural. I only did my tummy, I did a tummy tuck."

The sangoma went on to say that she doesn't know whether she would need to get more work done after welcoming another baby. However, she previously stated during her famous Q&A sessions that her body had "snapped back" and may not need to return to Turkey any time soon.

See Gogo Skhotheni's post and her call with MacG below.

Gogo Skhotheni revealed that she spent nearly R200,000 on her surgery. Image: gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni addresses rumours that she's back with ex-husband

The details of her surgical procedures arrive on the heels of the rumours that Gogo Skhotheni had rekindled her romance with her estranged husband and father of her children, Mondle Shange.

More than two years after they ended their marriage for good, the famous sangoma finally addressed the claims that she was back together with her baby daddy, labelling the rumours as "false and misleading," and further stating that she had no intentions of reigniting old flames.

"I want to make it clear that I have no intention of posting or revisiting past relationships. Any content being shared from that account is false and misleading."

The pair officially called it quits after the tragic death of their son, Monde Jr, and have maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter, Liyana.

Jub Jub's before and after pictures go viral

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jub Jub's before and after pictures following his surgery,

The rapper-turned-TV personality previously shared his desire to get rid of his belly fat and revealed the real reason he did not take the fitness route.

Source: Briefly News