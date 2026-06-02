South African podcaster and TV star Melany "Mel" Viljoen claims she's a millionaire

The former Real Housewives of Pretoria star's latest revelation stunned South Africans as she was recently arrested in the US for shoplifting

Social media users commented on Viljoen's latest video interview on Sunday, 31 May 2026

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Mel Viljoen says she's still a millionaire. Images: MelanyViljoen

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman Melany "Mel" Viljoen reveals that she and her husband, Peet Viljoen, are still millionaires despite getting arrested in March 2026 for shoplifting in the USA.

The reality TV star made headlines in May 2026 when she returned to South Africa after her release from a US prison.

Mel also apologised to South Africans after landing in the country and opened up about her husband, Peet Viljoen.

Netwerk24 reported on Sunday, 31 May 2026, that Mel Viljoen is keeping her back straight after returning to South Africa despite "the global embarrassment" of recent months.

The publication adds that Viljoen said it was not necessary for her and her husband, Peet, to steal from a Publix store in the US because she has enough money.

Netwerk24 shared a video on its Instagram account, where the reality TV star revealed that she's a millionaire.

South Africans comment on Mel's video interview

Raan_v.d.m said:

"Real millionaires don’t tell everyone they’re millionaires."

Hemischhh reacted:

"Looks to me it takes a lot to 'humble' someone."

Thelewiez wrote:

"Our children are growing up in a time where criminals are treated like celebs by the media 😢."

Onameeshion responded:

"Not even 5 minutes back in SA and already busy with nonsense again 😂."

Annamartdl said:

"Still just as full of herself! Stop thinking that bragging about what you have is a beautiful quality."

Pienaar334 reacted:

"Now, what are you stealing? 😲😵 💫."

Themidlifeswirl responded:

"So confused. Do they detain people there for no reason? Ouch has to say she is a millionaire 😂."

Zylannelisevan replied:

"Feel sorry for the people who went out of their way to help her get to where she is now again. They should have left her where she was."

Rosesgrace76 asked:

"Can a person be so shallow?😮😮"

Jxhane.e said:

"We all saw your house in the USA, Mel. An image can only bring you so far in life."

Olckersarno responded:

"Like Mr Malema gets millionaire Mel and her husband hopelessly too much media exposure."

Rejeane_snyman wrote:

"Wouldn't even be able to show my face here. What an embarrassment 😳."

Mingpre_ said:

"Now South Africa is good enough! When you are a thief, you’re a thief! They come in all shapes and forms! They spoke out badly about the “black“ people, yet now they have nowhere else to go! This type makes me sick! 🤢."

Mel Viljoen claims she's a millionaire. Image: BonaMagazine

Source: Twitter

TV Star Mel Viljoen addresses South Africans after leaving the US: "I'm sorry about what we said"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mel Viljoen surprised Mzansi when she apologised for her and Peet's previous behaviour on social media.

The former The Real Housewives of Pretoria star landed in SA on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, after she was released from a US prison.

South Africans commented on Mel's apology on social media on Friday, 29 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News