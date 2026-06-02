SAWS Warns of Sudden Change in Weather As Cold Front Sweeps Through SA
SOUTH AFRICA— Localised flooding and high-lying snowfall are expected to hit the Eastern Cape and Western Cape this week. A cut-off low-pressure system will move across South Africa on Wednesday and Thursday, 3 and 4 June 2026, bringing cold, wet and windy weather to central and southern regions.
According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS) chart issued on 1 June 2026, the atmospheric system will trigger a sharp temperature drop. The charts indicate that the escarpment areas of the affected provinces will receive snow. Ground details point to an 80% probability of widespread rain over areas like Port Elizabeth and George, while northern towns like Musina remain warm.
Cut-off low impacts Southern African regions
Coastal wind arrows show speeds of 40 knots near Cape Agulhas and 35 knots around Durban. On Wednesday, a 60% shower probability covers Beaufort West and Graaff-Reinet, expanding to an 80% rainfall zone on Thursday near East London. Freezing conditions are indicated by snow symbols over high ground near Aliwal North, Sutherland and Somerset East. Meanwhile, Pretoria and Johannesburg maintain cool daytime highs of 25 degrees Celsius with isolated 30% thundershowers. A cloud boundary stretches diagonally across the country, keeping the western parts fine but cool.
View the forecast here:
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SAWS issued multiple weather warnings
In a related article, Briefly News reported that wild, wet and dangerous weather struck the country in May. The South African Weather Service issued multiple weather warnings for much of the country, where infrastructure was damaged.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za