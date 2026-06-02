SOUTH AFRICA— Localised flooding and high-lying snowfall are expected to hit the Eastern Cape and Western Cape this week. A cut-off low-pressure system will move across South Africa on Wednesday and Thursday, 3 and 4 June 2026, bringing cold, wet and windy weather to central and southern regions.

The weather will be colder as a weather system passes through. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS) chart issued on 1 June 2026, the atmospheric system will trigger a sharp temperature drop. The charts indicate that the escarpment areas of the affected provinces will receive snow. Ground details point to an 80% probability of widespread rain over areas like Port Elizabeth and George, while northern towns like Musina remain warm.

Cut-off low impacts Southern African regions

Coastal wind arrows show speeds of 40 knots near Cape Agulhas and 35 knots around Durban. On Wednesday, a 60% shower probability covers Beaufort West and Graaff-Reinet, expanding to an 80% rainfall zone on Thursday near East London. Freezing conditions are indicated by snow symbols over high ground near Aliwal North, Sutherland and Somerset East. Meanwhile, Pretoria and Johannesburg maintain cool daytime highs of 25 degrees Celsius with isolated 30% thundershowers. A cloud boundary stretches diagonally across the country, keeping the western parts fine but cool.

View the forecast here:

SAWS issued multiple weather warnings

In a related article, Briefly News reported that wild, wet and dangerous weather struck the country in May. The South African Weather Service issued multiple weather warnings for much of the country, where infrastructure was damaged.

Source: Briefly News