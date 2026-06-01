SOUTH AFRICA— Multiple severe weather alerts have been activated across several provinces as the winter season officially takes hold. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) announced that a major atmospheric shift will trigger a combination of freezing temperatures, heavy rain, damaging coastal conditions and snowfall starting around the middle of the week.

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Snowfall is expected in parts of South Africa. Image: Wikus de Wet / AFP

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According to SAWS, intense cold and precipitation will affect the central and eastern interior sections of the Western Cape, as well as the southern Namakwa District in the Northern Cape, from 3 June 2026. Light snow is anticipated on mountain summits across the central and eastern Western Cape as well as elevated zones in the southern Namakwa territory. Officials noted that navigating mountain passes might become hazardous while high winds and freezing conditions could affect outdoor plans.

SAWS issues multiple severe weather warnings

Concurrently, a Level 5 orange alert was declared for heavy downpours throughout the Eastern Cape beginning on Wednesday. Systems involving ridging high pressure and an upper-air cut-off low will generate icy conditions, alpine snow, widespread downpours and localised flooding. A Level 2 yellow alert was also issued for rain across the western and central regions of the Eastern Cape. Heavy rainfall also hit the province on Workers' Day.

A Level 2 yellow alert for hazardous winds and marine waves covers the maritime zone between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay for 6 and 7 June. Level 5 orange and Level 2 yellow alerts for flooding were also designated for the Garden Route district.

Schools closed due to severe weather

In a related article, Briefly News reported that schools in the country closed down after severe weather hit the country in May. Schools in the Eastern Cape were the most-affected.

Source: Briefly News