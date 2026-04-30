South Africans can expect mixed weather this Workers’ Day long weekend, with rain in Gauteng and cool, cloudy conditions in Cape Town

The South African Weather Service has issued level 4 and 6 warnings for severe storms in several provinces, including the Northern Cape

Heavy rainfall may cause flooding, road disruptions, and damage to homes and infrastructure

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Heavy rain and storms are expected over the Workers’ Day long weekend. Image: Mint Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans should prepare for a mix of weather conditions over the Workers’ Day long weekend, with some areas expecting heavy rain, while others face cooler and cloudy skies.

According to weather reports, Gauteng may see periods of rain, while Cape Town is expected to stay cool and mostly cloudy.

Severe storms expected in multiple provinces

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also issued level four and level six warnings for severe storms in several parts of the country.

SAWS says harsh weather conditions are likely from Thursday, 30 April, affecting the North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and Free State provinces.

The weather service explained that a strong upper-air system, known as a cut-off low, is driving the unstable weather.

High risk of flooding and damage

The most serious warning is level six, which affects parts of the western Free State, North West, and northeastern Northern Cape. Authorities warned that the heavy rainfall could lead to dangerous conditions. The rainfall is expected to cause significant impacts, including localised flooding and disruption to normal activities.

Possible risks include:

Flooded roads and transport delays

Damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure

Disruption of livelihoods and livestock losses

Increased risk of road accidents

A level four warning has also been issued for central parts of the North West, Free State, and Northern Cape. While less severe, these conditions are still considered dangerous.

SAPS issued a warning for the Northern Cape:

Safety warning to the public

Members of the public are advised to exercise caution by observing driving safety precautions and reducing speed where necessary. The South African Police Service also issued a warning for residents to avoid risky areas during storms. The public is urged to avoid flooded roads and low-lying areas and refrain from seeking shelter under trees or tall objects during storms.

Extra concern for vulnerable communities

Authorities in the Northern Cape have also raised concerns about the safety of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and people with disabilities during severe weather.

Communities have been urged to take extra care and follow all safety guidelines as heavy rain and storms move across affected regions.

SAWS weather warning. Image: @SAWeatherServic/X

Source: Twitter

SAWS issued a warning for severe weather conditions

In related news, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level 2 warning of severe weather conditions, which began on the weekend of 15 and 16 November 2025. The Free State, Mpumalanga, and the Western Cape are expecting severe thunderstorms leading to localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, and disrupting municipal and essential services. Members of the public were urged to exercise extreme caution.

Flooding was expected in Johannesburg during the festive season

Briefly News reported that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that a 80% chance of rainfall was expected for Johannesburg on 10 December 2025. Temperatures were expected to hover around 27° with the day ending with thunderstorms accompanied by hail, potential localised flooding, and strong winds.

Source: Briefly News