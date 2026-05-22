University of Johannesburg experts warned that illegal mining is causing severe ground ruptures in Limpopo residential areas

Geologists explained how syndicates trigger these cracks by illegally blasting and stealing critical underground support pillars for a quick financial gain

The reckless extraction methods have left homes, roads, and power lines at immediate risk of catastrophic structural collapse

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Geological researchers have identified deep ground ruptures spreading rapidly through local residential zones. Image: @eNCA News

Source: Facebook

Severe illegal mining activities have left Limpopo residential communities sitting on the brink of disaster as underground stability rapidly deteriorates. The volatile situation came to light during an informative eNCA News broadcast that was shared on Facebook, where leading scientific academics dissected the direct causes of cracks.

Speaking from a research visit in China on 21 May 2026, UJ geologist Tebogo Makhubela verified that the severe ground ruptures are concerning. He noted that the visual tearing of the earth mimics the devastating aftermath usually left behind by large-scale earthquakes or volcanic activity. Rather than a natural disaster, the geologist confirmed that the tearing is entirely man-made, driven by zama-zamas (illegal mining rings) that are disregarding standard engineering protocols.

How exactly do zama-zamas make the earth cave in

To break down how these surface ruptures are triggered, Associate Professor Hendrik Grobler, the Head of Mining Engineering and Surveying at UJ, utilised a clear method which involves matches. The professor explained that legal, formal operations follow the room and pillar mining method. To keep the heavy roof intact, miners must leave behind solid, valuable blocks of chrome or ore to act as structural pillars.

In the Facebook interview with eNCA, Professor Hendrik demonstrated that once these critical support structures are chipped away and stolen, the underground roof bends under the heavy weight of the earth. The underground bending then creates cracks on the surface before ultimately causing the entire area, including family homes and powerlines, to cave in.

Watch the eNCA video below:

Locals demand that zama-zamas be arrested

The broadcast received massive engagement on Facebook, with viewers praising the professor for a straightforward breakdown. They said he helped them understand the engineering behind the terrifying sinkholes. Others questioned why the police have failed to shut down these organised syndicates.

South Africans are calling for immediate security intervention to protect public infrastructure from sudden structural failure. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

User @Sammy Makgetha commented:

"That UJ mining specialist explained it perfectly. I work in mining, and mining even a 1-meter fraction of a pillar is a dismissal offence."

User @Morena Khutso Motedi shared:

"We all see this daily, but police don't see it unless there's a national operation."

User @Given Magabane added:

"Those cracks are not caused by zama zamas unless they are using fuses. Only large-scale mining can cause that."

User @Dichaba Zulwayo said:

"Prof Hendrick Grobler explained the process to me like I'm a 5-year-old. He breathes life into geology."

User @Tendani Maselesele shared:

"The dangers of illegal mining simplified."

User @Shalom Hasaan commented:

"What is amazing about this illegal mining situation in Limpopo and Northwest provinces is the scale. It's so large scale it's impossible to miss it. Why are the authorities not doing anything?"

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Source: Briefly News