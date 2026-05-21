American rapper Vic Mensa has spoken against the anti-illegal immigration protests that have taken place in South Africa

The You Mad rapper took to Instagram to ask questions about the motives behind these protests, arguing that the anger is misplaced

SA and other African nationals on social media have reacted to Mensa's post with mixed opinions

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Vic Mensa speaks on anti-illegal immigration protests in Mzansi. Image: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, 20 May 2026, Mensa posted a video speaking about the protests which have rocked several cities in Mzansi.

The video posted on Instagram was captioned, "Why are Africans being attacked in South Africa?"

Vic Mensa questions anti-immigration protests

The We Could Be Free rapper questioned why black immigrants are, according to him, being attacked on the "streets of South Africa."

“South Africans are attacking black immigrants in the street, demanding they leave by June 30th. What about the white people?" he laughed. “They own the whole country. When do they gotta leave? If you're worried about Ghanaians, we don't even control our own economy. We definitely don't control yours,” he added.

Mensa further made claims of Nigerians and Ethiopians being blocked from accessing hospitals and sending their children to local schools. The rapper further claimed that the immigrants take 5% of the population in Mzansi.

He nonchalantly stated that Afrikaners "own everything in South Africa."

“But I understand the desperation. I mean, Afrikaners own everything in South Africa. I don't even like that name... They own 90% of the wealth despite being 10% of the population," he alleged.

Mensa touched on the unemployment rate, which climbed to 30%, Nelson Mandela being granted the opportunity to seek asylum in other African countries and the anger towards spaza shops owned by foreign nationals.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Netizens split by Vic's post

Below are some of the mixed reactions from the online community:

romeo_zikode_mafu said:

"Bro, worry about Trump's ICE, you have no clue."

candy_and_the_kings claimed:

"Do you know what’s even crazier? The Afrikaaners who moved to the US because of the “white genocide” still own their guesthouses, still operate their businesses in SA from abroad, still have maids in SA looking after their properties. It is insane."

melanin.tia shared:

"It’s funny how every non-South African in the comments seemingly knows more about what’s going on in South Africa than actual South Africans. LOL."

thenayfulpodcast replied:

"I watch and enjoy all your previous videos, I repost as well. But now this makes me question all your other videos. Whoever gave you that information isn’t a South African, so it fits the propaganda that you’re spreading. There’s a Dr you recommended a while back, please call him and ask what’s happening in SA. Come back and do another video."

Foreign nationals beg for peace

In a previous report from Briefly News, Foreign nationals living in South Africa are begging for calm as anti-immigration protests led by the March and March movement swept through Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban in April and May 2026. The emotional clip showed desperate migrants saying they have nowhere to go and simply want the demonstrations to stop.

Source: Briefly News