The Cape Independence Advocacy Group has reached out to Donald Trump as it seeks support for its Western Cape secession goals

The organisation's Phil Craig praised the United States of America President for speaking out about the situation in South Africa

The US President has continually claimed that there was a white genocide taking place, even offering refugee status to some South Africans

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group has reached out to Donald Trump for help. Image: @LetsFreeTheCape (X)/ Heather Diehl (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – The Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG) has written to the United States of America President, Donald Trump, to ask for his assistance.

The organisation, which was founded in 2020, is pushing for the lawful secession of the Western Cape from South Africa to form a sovereign state.

With the Democratic Alliance refusing to hold an official provincial referendum to see if residents believed that the Western Cape should break away from South Africa, the CIAG has now reached out to the Trump administration for assistance.

CIAG asks Trump for assistance

On 21 May 2026, Phil Craig, co-founder of the CIAG, penned an open letter to Trump on behalf of the organisation, asking him to consider an alternative foreign policy towards South Africa.

In the letter, Craig thanked Trump for his refugee programme but said that having their own homeland would do more for Afrikaners and other minorities than refugee status ever could.

“We ask that the United States publicly support the democratic right of the people of the Western Cape to determine their own constitutional future through a referendum, and to engage directly with both the South African National Government and the Western Cape Provincial Government to encourage such a process,” the letter read.

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group asked Donald Trump to consider an alternative to the refugee programme. Image: @LetsFreeTheCape

Source: Twitter

CIAG praises Trump for speaking out about South Africa

In the letter, the CIAG also praised Trump for his public stance on South Africa. The US President has often claimed that there is a white genocide taking place in South Africa, claiming that the media did not report on this.

The CIAG thanked Trump for this, saying that his willingness to speak out so candidly was very helpful. The CIAG, through Craig, also thanked the US President for his decision to offer refugee protection to Afrikaners, saying it had a profound effect on society in general and on Afrikaners in particular.

He noted that while they were thankful for the refugee programme, they hoped he would consider their alternative solution.

“In all sincerity and with great respect, we don't want your pity; we want your help and support to defend our people and our civilisation here in Africa.

“Africa is our home. We can flee, and it is a statistical fact that many have chosen to do so, but to flee is to surrender,” Craig stated in the letter.

What you need to know about claims made against South Africa

Trump doubles down on white genocide claims

Briefly News reported that Trump made comments about white genocide after his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The President of the United States maintained that he saw the numbers regarding white genocide in South Africa.

Trump was also asked by a reporter what it would take for him to believe there was no genocide taking place in the country.

Source: Briefly News