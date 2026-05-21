Cape Independence Group Asks Donald Trump to Support Western Cape’s Break Away From South Africa
- The Cape Independence Advocacy Group has reached out to Donald Trump as it seeks support for its Western Cape secession goals
- The organisation's Phil Craig praised the United States of America President for speaking out about the situation in South Africa
- The US President has continually claimed that there was a white genocide taking place, even offering refugee status to some South Africans
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
WESTERN CAPE – The Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG) has written to the United States of America President, Donald Trump, to ask for his assistance.
The organisation, which was founded in 2020, is pushing for the lawful secession of the Western Cape from South Africa to form a sovereign state.
With the Democratic Alliance refusing to hold an official provincial referendum to see if residents believed that the Western Cape should break away from South Africa, the CIAG has now reached out to the Trump administration for assistance.
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CIAG asks Trump for assistance
On 21 May 2026, Phil Craig, co-founder of the CIAG, penned an open letter to Trump on behalf of the organisation, asking him to consider an alternative foreign policy towards South Africa.
In the letter, Craig thanked Trump for his refugee programme but said that having their own homeland would do more for Afrikaners and other minorities than refugee status ever could.
“We ask that the United States publicly support the democratic right of the people of the Western Cape to determine their own constitutional future through a referendum, and to engage directly with both the South African National Government and the Western Cape Provincial Government to encourage such a process,” the letter read.
CIAG praises Trump for speaking out about South Africa
In the letter, the CIAG also praised Trump for his public stance on South Africa. The US President has often claimed that there is a white genocide taking place in South Africa, claiming that the media did not report on this.
The CIAG thanked Trump for this, saying that his willingness to speak out so candidly was very helpful. The CIAG, through Craig, also thanked the US President for his decision to offer refugee protection to Afrikaners, saying it had a profound effect on society in general and on Afrikaners in particular.
He noted that while they were thankful for the refugee programme, they hoped he would consider their alternative solution.
“In all sincerity and with great respect, we don't want your pity; we want your help and support to defend our people and our civilisation here in Africa.
“Africa is our home. We can flee, and it is a statistical fact that many have chosen to do so, but to flee is to surrender,” Craig stated in the letter.
What you need to know about claims made against South Africa
- The FW De Klerk Foundation has rubbished Donald Trump's claims about racial discrimination.
- Donald Trump deleted a tweet claiming that South Africa was a dangerous place.
- The US State Department has explained why it is unhappy with South Africa at the moment.
- The US President offered citizenship to farmers and their families if they don’t feel safe in South Africa.
- Elon Musk claimed on X that the media weren’t reporting on the genocide in South Africa.
- Trump claimed that South Africa had a policy of exterminating people, which is why he would not attend the G20.
Trump doubles down on white genocide claims
Briefly News reported that Trump made comments about white genocide after his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The President of the United States maintained that he saw the numbers regarding white genocide in South Africa.
Trump was also asked by a reporter what it would take for him to believe there was no genocide taking place in the country.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za