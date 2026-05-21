A KwaZulu-Natal teacher went viral on TikTok after his learners gave him a guard of honour at his Pietermaritzburg primary school on 20 May 2026. The clip showed the proud Arsenal fan walking to class in his jersey the morning after the Gunners were crowned Premier League champions. Mzansi was in stitches.

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The teacher getting a guard of honour. Images: Khanya04

Source: TikTok

In the video, learners lined up on either side just outside the classroom. He walked through wearing his Arsenal jersey as they celebrated alongside him. The clip took off quickly, with South Africans flooding the comments section.

Arsenal were confirmed as Premier League champions on 19 May after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth. The result handed Mikel Arteta’s side the title with one game still to play. It ended a 22-year wait that had tested the patience of Gunners fans everywhere, including in KwaZulu-Natal.

A title that was a long time coming

Arsenal had finished as runners-up three seasons in a row before finally lifting the trophy. The club won 25 of their 37 league games this season, with Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka among the standout performers. It is Arsenal’s 14th English top-flight title and fourth in the Premier League era.

The celebrations are far from over for Arsenal fans. The Gunners face PSG in the Champions League final in Budapest on 30 May, chasing a historic double.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News