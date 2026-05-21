“You Are Overdoing It”: KZN Arsenal Fan Teacher Gets Guard of Honour From Learners in TikTok Video
A KwaZulu-Natal teacher went viral on TikTok after his learners gave him a guard of honour at his Pietermaritzburg primary school on 20 May 2026. The clip showed the proud Arsenal fan walking to class in his jersey the morning after the Gunners were crowned Premier League champions. Mzansi was in stitches.
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In the video, learners lined up on either side just outside the classroom. He walked through wearing his Arsenal jersey as they celebrated alongside him. The clip took off quickly, with South Africans flooding the comments section.
Arsenal were confirmed as Premier League champions on 19 May after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth. The result handed Mikel Arteta’s side the title with one game still to play. It ended a 22-year wait that had tested the patience of Gunners fans everywhere, including in KwaZulu-Natal.
A title that was a long time coming
Arsenal had finished as runners-up three seasons in a row before finally lifting the trophy. The club won 25 of their 37 league games this season, with Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka among the standout performers. It is Arsenal’s 14th English top-flight title and fourth in the Premier League era.
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The celebrations are far from over for Arsenal fans. The Gunners face PSG in the Champions League final in Budapest on 30 May, chasing a historic double.
Watch the video below:
More about Arsenal
- Mzansi shared mixed reactions after an Arsenal fan disturbed a neighbours’ peace with wild celebrations.
- Arsenal supporters revived one of AKA’s old football posts after the club secured the Premier League title on Tuesday night.
- Botswana’s government had to publicly dismiss a fake notice claiming Arsenal fans got a day off after the club’s title triumph.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za