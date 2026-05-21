A woman from KZN Durban, Asamkelo, who lost her job while working at one of South Africa's biggest grocery store franchises, shared the details of what happened

The recently unemployed woman posted an update since leaving her workplace at Southway Mall, and she let people know that she was still making efforts to make ends meet

Briefly News spoke to Asamkelo, and she shared everything she has done so far to find light at the end of the tunnel

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A woman shared her update after getting fired. Image: @asamkelovellem

Source: TikTok

Asamkelo posted part two on her TikTok profile to clarify the part she played in losing her job after being held responsible for missing money. Briefly News previously reported that she went viral for the vlog of her last day working at a major retailer in South Africa. Since then, she has done her best to find her way out of a difficult situation.

In a TikTok video by @asamkelovellem posted on 11 May 2026, she told people that her workplace got rid of her. Asamkelo explained that she miscounted savings stamps because she used to work as a money market clerk, but was helping at the tills. The miscalculation ultimately resulted in dismissal. Speaking to Briefly News, she confirmed that she was only looking ahead, saying "a lot was happening in that place, but siyabekezela (we persevere)." Asamkelo ventured into the iPhone reselling market with gadgets starting from R6 000, among her other small businesses. Watch her video below:

To make ends meet, Asamkelo also started selling perfumes after she lost her job, using her social media to promote the small ventures. See posts of some of her products below:

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The woman who lost her job shared that she started two businesses. Image: @asamkelovellem

Source: TikTok

South Africa supports fired worker

Many people felt that the video of the woman who used to work at the supermarket was in store for greater things. Online users encouraged the new businesswoman to stay ambitious, as she is still young. Read the comments below:

salphina said:

"Cry no more God whom we serve uya phila mtase, something will come your way🙏"

maP commented:

"Sorry, my dear, but it's for the best. Iyakhathaza iretail you will find another job you are still young."

Noma Madiya Xhathi wrote:

"I like the fact that you take accountability for your mistakes, Ngase uThixo akuphe omnye umsebenzi🥰"

Lee Ndebele remarked:

"I feel the customer knew how much was there, and they decided not to say anything 🤔 when they noticed the mistake you had made 🤦"

Elaine💗

I hate savings stamps with everything in me. Nami, I would always make mistakes when counting them, but now I make sure to call the controller to come assist with them. Otherwise, angiwafuni nge nhliziyo yam yonke shem😭🤚🏽"

Smartcool ❤️wrote:

"As a person who asually attend enquiries as a scriber🤔, you just triggered my trauma 😭 I was in the same position that it can also happen to me 😥 I feel your depression😪 I am just loving the fact that u managed to get closure as to what happened."

Lamlisa_uNkabinde🇿🇦 advised:

"If they never gave you a formal training, ungaya eCCMA, this was supposed to be a final written warning, why ungaAppeal😩"

Other Briefly News stories about employees

A man who used to work at Shell garage showed people that his manifestation to drive in AudiRS3 the resulted in him.

South Africans were outraged by a supermarket that employed workers only to pay them a few measly rands per hour.

The rise of unemployment in South Africa is causing a job shortage among domestic workers, with thousands losing their jobs.

Source: Briefly News