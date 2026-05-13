Stats SA data revealed that domestic worker jobs in South Africa declined during the first quarter of 2026 as unemployment continued rising across the country

Around 10,000 domestic worker jobs were lost nationwide, with unions warning that many workers still lack proper protections and fair pay

South Africans reacted emotionally after new employment figures highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by domestic workers and other vulnerable employees

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Thousands of domestic workers in South Africa are facing growing uncertainty after new employment figures revealed another drop in jobs across the sector. The latest data has sparked concern about the future of one of the country’s most vulnerable workforces.

The visual showcased a domestic worker in uniform. Image: Roland Kelly

Source: Getty Images

Domestic workers in South Africa are once again facing difficult times after new employment statistics showed a decline in jobs across the sector. According to Business Tech, the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Stats SA revealed that domestic worker employment dropped during the first quarter of 2026.

The report showed that unemployment in South Africa increased sharply between the final quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. More than 300,000 people reportedly joined the country’s growing unemployment line during that period, with several industries experiencing major losses.

Among the sectors affected was private households, which remain one of the biggest employers of domestic workers in South Africa. Stats SA data showed that about 28,000 jobs were lost in private households, while domestic worker positions specifically declined by around 10,000 jobs nationwide. This brought the estimated number of domestic worker jobs in the country down to approximately 844,000.

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Unemployment rate in SA increases

While the latest quarterly figures painted a worrying picture, year-on-year numbers offered a slightly more positive outlook. Reports indicated that domestic worker jobs had increased by just over 3% compared to the same period in 2025. However, experts noted that the sector still has not recovered from the damage caused during the COVID-19 pandemic years ago.

Before the pandemic, South Africa reportedly had around one million domestic workers, with some estimates placing the number even higher. Since then, job figures in the sector have struggled to recover fully, with many households reportedly reducing staff because of financial pressure, rising living costs and economic uncertainty.

Worker unions have also raised concerns about the working conditions faced by many domestic workers. According to reports shared during Workers’ Day discussions, a large number of domestic workers remain informal employees without contracts, UIF registration or access to proper labour protections. Some unions claimed that only a small percentage of workers are represented by formal organisations.

The visual showed a cleaner on duty. Image: Thana Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

3 Other Briefly News stories about domestic workers

A woman posted a TikTok video showing people how much she loves the woman who worked as a domestic worker for her family.

South African households employing domestic workers were reminded of strict compliance requirements tied to updated labour laws and reporting systemss.

A young medical student used costume day to honour her domestic worker mother by wearing a uniform.

Source: Briefly News