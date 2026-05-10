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National Disaster Declared Across Six Provinces After Severe Weather Leaves Trail of Destruction
South Africa

National Disaster Declared Across Six Provinces After Severe Weather Leaves Trail of Destruction

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A national disaster has been officially classified across six South African provinces following a week of extreme weather
  • The affected provinces are the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, North West, Northern Cape, Free State and Mpumalanga
  • At least four people have died as a result of the severe weather, including a social worker in the Western Cape

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Nerissa Naidoo, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, previously worked as an editor, content creator, researcher, and ghostwriter before joining the team.

A post went viral.
A lightning strike captured on camera. Images: Roman Studio/Getty
Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Six provinces have been placed under a national disaster classification after a brutal stretch of severe weather tore through communities across the country. The National Disaster Management Centre announced on 10 May 2026, following a full assessment of the damage.

This was caused by terrible conditions that included heavy rain, flooding, thunderstorms, strong winds and even snowfall in some of the affected areas. The Western Cape, Eastern Cape, North West, Northern Cape, Free State and Mpumalanga are all affected, with homes, infrastructure, and the environment taking a serious hit across all six regions.

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Government called to act

The head of the National Disaster Management Centre called on all three spheres of government to ramp up support for disaster management teams on the ground and make sure contingency plans are solid.

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The national executive has been handed the job of coordinating and managing the disaster under existing legislation and emergency plans, and government departments have been told to get relief and response efforts moving without delay.

The government has also urged communities in flood-affected areas to stay alert and take precautions as more rain is expected in parts of the country. People in low-lying or flood-prone areas are being advised to move to higher ground, avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges, or low-water crossings and to keep a close eye on weather updates from the South African Weather Service.

The public can reach out to their local municipal disaster management centres, the nearest police station, or call national emergency numbers if they face any immediate threats.

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Lives lost and widespread damage

At least four people have died because of the extreme weather, among them a social worker in the Western Cape. The full scale of the damage to homes and infrastructure is still being assessed as provincial and local disaster management teams continue to work through the affected areas.

Communities are also being warned to avoid contact with floodwaters where possible, as the water may be contaminated with sewage, oil, or other dangerous substances and could carry electrical current from downed power lines.

A post went viral.
Flooding rivers. Images: Sergiy Trofimov Photography/Getty
Source: Getty Images

More on severe weather stories

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Eastern CapeNorthern CapeNorth West ProvinceWestern CapeWeather
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