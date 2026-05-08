A cut-off low-pressure system brought an early winter to Mzansi, covering parts of the Northern Cape and Free State in thick snow

The snowy post was shared on X, leaving many viewers delighted as they looked at families building snowmen

Social media users corrected a geographic error in the original post, while others finally understood where the cold front was coming from

Families in the Northern Cape worked together to build a large snowman in their yards after a heavy snowfall. Image: @AfricaFactsZone

Source: Twitter

Winter made a dramatic arrival across the high-lying regions of Mzansi, turning mountain passes into a frosty playground for residents.

The post was shared on X @AfricaFactsZone on 7 May 2026, where it amassed many views and comments from viewers who were happy to see that residents were having fun in the snow.

The social media account shared pictures of families in the Northern Cape, taking advantage of the snow by building snowmen during the heavy snowfall. X account @AfricaFactsZone also named South Africa as one of the coldest countries in Africa, considering that countries such as Ghana and Nigeria barely get such low temperatures.

Early winter snow hits Southern Africa

Severe weather conditions have triggered an early taste of winter across Southern Africa. There have also been reports of significant snowfall in the high-lying areas of Lesotho and surrounding regions. According to SnowReport, a cut-off low-pressure system is responsible for the dramatic drop in temperatures, bringing icy winds and disruptive snow to mountain passes. These conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend, prompting travel warnings for those navigating the Drakensberg and the Lesotho interior.

See the X post below:

Mzansi discusses the fallen snow

The clip gained massive engagement as social media users flooded the comments section, sharing their concerns about the temperature drop. Many viewers noticed that the creator had made a mistake in calling the affected province North West and corrected it. Those who were wondering why it was suddenly cold in the areas close to the Northern Cape were answered by the photos, saying the temperature drop made sense. One viewer wished the weather would have cleared by the time young men from the Eastern Cape had to go to the mountain for the initiation into manhood.

Children were seen playing in the deep snow during the peak of the May cold snap. Image: @AfricaFactsZone

Source: Twitter

User @broccoli_kim said:

"It's Noupoort, Northern Cape. This page is just posting anything."

User @McEnroe1084095 commented:

"I was in Uganda once, and my friend's wife mentioned she had heard RSA is very cold and even has snow, but she had never experienced cold weather before. When she visited, she couldn't even last a day in winter! Since then, she has never set foot in RSA during winter again."

User BRA_MATHIBELA shared:

"Hantavirus won't survive these temperatures."

User @manzietay2 commented:

"The boys who are going for ulwakho in June, hopefully, there won’t be snow falling in the Eastern Cape during that time."

User @TysonSiza added:

"No wonder it feels like 7 degrees Celsius out here!"

User @BornSinner95 said:

"God loves South Africa. It's freezing cold across the country, but we enjoy it, man."

User @TlouMr_S commented:

"The last significant snowfall in the Johannesburg and Gauteng region of North West, South Africa, occurred on July 10, 2023. This rare event covered several parts of the province, including areas in the west, with snow, creating a winter wonderland."

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Source: Briefly News