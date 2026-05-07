A marine engineer’s explanation of how a hantavirus patient was moved from a cruise ship to a Johannesburg hospital sparked a national debate

The video was posted on TikTok, leaving many citizens deeply unsettled about the potential health risks

Social media users debated the medical protocols, with some questioning the chosen city, while others defended maritime emergency laws

A maritime expert breaks down the complex logistics of international medical evacuations. Image: @sotasmakgae

Source: TikTok

An insightful breakdown of the international protocols used to bring a critically ill British passenger to South African borders is currently trending online.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @sotasmakgae on 5 May 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from deeply concerned citizens.

Feeling the country's concerns about the hantavirus being brought to South Africa, the creator gave an explanation of the law. He said that if a virus breaks out on a cruise ship in the middle of the sea, the first thing they do is to look for the nearest country with specialised medical facilities to care for the patient. The creator noted that the person became ill when the cruise ship was near St Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean. The ship then moved to Ascension Island, where the patient was handled by medical officials who, unfortunately, had no capacity to treat the virus.

How the hantavirus patient ended up in SA

A decision was then taken by the management, together with local authorities, to fly the patient to Johannesburg, where the patient had a better chance of survival. A Sandton hospital, which offers specialised isolation and intensive care, was then chosen, and the patient was flown from the cruise ship to Johannesburg. The creator, TikTok user @sotasmakgae, acknowledged that people were unsettled about the patient being brought here. He, however, explained that marine laws permit assistance in countries closest to them when they fall ill at sea.

Briefly News reached out to @sotasmakgae for a comment. At the time of publication, he had not responded.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the man's explanation

The clip quickly gained traction with over 200 social media users flooding the comments section to discuss the engineer's explanation. Many viewers failed to understand how Johannesburg was chosen, when there are other big cities like Cape Town and Durban, with good hospitals like the Sandton one. Some were sceptical about the decision, noting that after the COVID-19 saga, the country can not afford to have any more deadly viruses. Others agreed with the man, saying his explanation was spot on and detailed how emergencies were treated.

Locals appreciated the man's explanation, but expressed concerns for their health. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @666888hdbj said:

"You nailed it, my brother. That's how emergencies work 🙏."

User @HBM MASHILE added:

"You guys don't have to understand my brother. Anyone seeking help must get help. No matter the country. Humanity first."

User @Pops_kt🇿🇦🇿🇦 commented:

"OK, I get that South Africa has specialised hospitals, but Cape Vrede still has healthcare facilities. Was it not equipped at all to deal with infectious diseases like hantavirus, or were there other reasons for the transfer? My question is, why were they transported to South Africa?"

User @tlago asked:

"But it doesn't make sense because Johannesburg is very far from harbours. What about Durban and Cape Town?"

User @Palesa Moraba shared:

"Let's hope the virus doesn't spread 😫."

User @Her_king_sego said:

"Please, after COVID, we can't afford any kind of viruses, hleng."

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Source: Briefly News