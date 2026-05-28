A post showed Woolworths' latest offering for its customers who love a traditional classic, this time, it was chicken feet

The lady who went shopping at Woolworths sparked a fascinating discussion about branding, as people compared the price of the chicken feet she bought at Woolworths

Online users had a lot to say, and opinions floated all over the internet regarding Woolworths' ability to transform the ordinary into an upmarket product

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Woolworth's chicken feet in TikTok video. Image: @du_kee

Source: UGC

A woman posted her shopping to cook at home and satisfy her cravings for pap and chicken feet on 25 May 2025. She shopped for all the ingredients it will words, which sparked people's interest online. People had a lot to say about the young lady and her love for Woolworths.

In a post on X by @du_kee, the lady showed that she found chicken feet at Woolworths and was excited to cook. Her enthusiasm soon left online, as people were stunned by the price of Woolworths' pre-cooked chicken feet at R100.

Chicken feet are a traditional food in cultures across the world. Image: Cottonbro studio / Pexels

Source: UGC

Although chicken feet are regarded as a delicacy, they are also favoured because of their typically low price. South Africans reacted to a comparison to typical chicken feet, which are R44 per kg. See the posts below:

South Africa split over Woolworths

While some people were not impressed by Woolworths' rebranding of chicken feet to be more expensive, others saw a different perspective. Other online users appreciated that they were catering to their customer base. Read the comments below:

@kaysexwale said:

"African cuisine? It's. This isn't my heritage. It's the ghost of segregation on a plate. My lifelong aversion to chicken feet wasn't to food, but to the inequality that prescribed it. I reject the frame, not the frame-up. Woolworths' most tone deaf ad."

@kazigyel wrote:

"And also it’s to make black people feel more distinct from other black people by eating food that is overpriced to prove their wealth."

@BonganiGBW added:

"Woolworths chicken feet, those guys know the market."

@Kelly88995816 commented:

"Guys, please support the business owners who are selling food here; we can’t give Woolies a market."

@Sim66051 criticised the product:

"Woolies is so funny, it's almost disturbing. They are going to get every single cent they can from the black bourgeoisie. My gahd. Lmaoooo."

@Gert_LeNinja said:

"Consumerism has you guys in a chokehold because how lazy you got to be to go reka maotwana ko Woolies."

@BonganiGBW added:

"Woolworths chicken feet those guys know the market."

@greenortion wrote:

"Also, chicken feet don't take long to cook, so they can buy them precooked."

Other Briefly News stories about Woolworths

Online users had a lot to say after seeing that "Woolworths was selling tips of chicken wings as a separate product.

South Africans were thoroughly amused by a video of a Woolworths shopper finding the store's frozen food section, where meals were priced at thousands.

People were impressed by a creative woman who showed her hack for how she cooks using the whole rotisserie chicken within a few minutes.

Source: Briefly News