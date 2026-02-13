A Cape Town woman transformed a Woolworths rotisserie chicken into a creative, colourful meal that has captured social media attention

She shared her recipe on TikTok, detailing simple ingredients like rainbow slaw, brown rice, avocado, and herbs, sparking admiration from followers

South Africans flooded the comments section, praising her creativity and expressing excitement to try the recipe themselves

A woman in Cape Town has taken a simple Woolworths rotisserie chicken and transformed it into a fun, colourful, and creative meal idea that has captured the attention of food lovers online.

A Cape Town woman turned Woolworths rotisserie chicken into a fun, creative meal. Image: @tiawegner

Source: TikTok

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @tiawegner shared her cooking journey on social media on 10 February 2026, revealing the ingredients she used, sparking a wave of admiration from followers.

@tiawegner shared in the comments section when questioned by viewers on her simple yet inventive recipe, and she detailed the following:

"Ingredients used: rotisserie chicken, rainbow slaw, chilli crunch, parsley, spring onions, garlic, savoury brown rice, Crunchita lettuce and avocado," she wrote.

The combination of fresh vegetables, aromatic herbs, and the versatile rotisserie chicken created a visually appealing and flavour-packed meal.

Users on social media were quick to react, praising her creativity and the vibrant presentation of the dish. Many noted how easy it looked to replicate, while others expressed excitement over trying the recipe themselves.

The post showcased a growing trend in South Africa where people are finding innovative ways to elevate store-bought ingredients into something exciting and social media-worthy.

The TikTok user @tiawegner’s approach demonstrated that with a little imagination, even a ready-made rotisserie chicken can become the star of a homemade meal.

With social media continuing to influence culinary creativity, this simple rotisserie chicken transformation becmae a viral sensation. The post not only entertained her followers but also encouraged them to experiment and enjoy the process of cooking at home.

Watch the video below:

SA shows interest in Woolworths rotisserie chicken turned meal

South Africans flooded the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman’s Woolworths rotisserie chicken turned meal, saying:

Adhd Trader FX said:

"Watch me abuse this till I’m sick of it 😭."

Woolworths SA wrote:

"We love an easy win in the kitchen! 🍗✨."

Lourie stated:

"Okay, now you just made Woolies chicken make sense just when I was about to boycott it in my house 💔."

Nathan Reid shared:

"I wanna try this, but the ingredients look hella expensive 😭."

TheCityMakoti | Anika Dambuza expressed:

"Oh my gosh, amazing Tia!!😍."

Keitu M commented:

"About to abuse this recipe 😔."

Maison Du Pas expressed:

"Looks so good!?"

A Cape Town woman appeared in a TikTok video, dressed entirely in white. Image: @tiawegner

Source: TikTok

