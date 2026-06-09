A Jeffreys Bay guesthouse owner went public on Facebook on Sunday, 7 June 2026, after elderly guests allegedly left their room soaked in urine. Best of Both Holiday Accommodation in the Eastern Cape shared images of the aftermath, calling out the guests for the damage they caused.

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Pictures of the mess the guests left behind. Images: Best of Both Holiday Accommodation

Source: Facebook

The guests, reportedly over 60 years old, spent the night drinking and turned the accommodation into a mess. Every piece of bedding, including blankets and an electric blanket, was left saturated in urine.

The owner made it clear they were not letting the matter go. They threatened to report the guests on Booking.com and to pursue them until the damage was paid for.

SA speaks out on bad guests

South Africans flooded the comments section with their own stories and strong opinions. One person shared a similar experience with guests who cooked through the night, ignoring the owner’s instructions.

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Others called for a national blacklist for destructive guests. Many felt that adults behaving this way were an embarrassment.

Several people advised the owner to hold the deposit and charge a separate cleaning fee. Some suggested refunding part of it only once the space was confirmed clean. The owner’s frustration resonated with many in the hospitality industry. People agreed that hosts work too hard to have their spaces treated with zero respect.

See the Facebook post below:

More stories about problematic guests

An upset Johannesburg Airbnb host, Mashudu Maureen, shared a TikTok video on 15 May 2026 recounting how a malicious couple wrecked her beautiful apartment.

A Port Elizabeth woman got the shock of her life when guests she had checked into her property the night before left with almost every single thing inside the unit.

Gqeberha short-term rental host Heidi Sampson is furious after police threw out her case. A couple stripped her unit bare during a one-night stay in April 2026.

Source: Briefly News