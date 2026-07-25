SAPS in Moffatview, Gauteng, launched an investigation after two-year-old Milano Jayson Tlali disappeared on 30 June 2026

The toddler was last seen playing outside a block of flats where he lives with his parents before vanishing without a trace

Authorities have urged anyone with information to contact Detective Captain Hendricks or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111

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Missing 2-year-Ood, Milano Tlali. Images: @SAPoliceService/Facebook

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG — The South African Police Service in Moffatview is appealing to the public for help in tracing a missing two-year-old boy who has not been seen since the end of June 2026.

Milano Jayson Tlali was last seen on 30 June 2026, playing outside a block of flats in Moffatview, Gauteng, where he lives with his parents. The toddler has curly hair. His disappearance was announced publicly by SAPS on 25 July 2026, more than three weeks after he was last seen.

How to report information on Milano's whereabouts

SAPS confirmed that an investigation is under way and called on members of the community to come forward with any details that could assist in locating the child. Those with information are urged to contact Detective Captain Hendricks of Moffatview SAPS Detective Services directly on 071 675 6180, or to use the national Crime Stop line by dialling 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be submitted through the MySAPS App.

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SAPS reminded the public that there is no waiting period to report a missing person, stating that an immediate response can save a life.

Members of the public wishing to formally report a missing person can do so through the Missing Person South Africa portal.

Public reaction to Milano's disappearance

The alert drew widespread concern online, with social media users sharing the post and calling for the child's safe return. Some users questioned the timing of the public announcement.

@Destiny Christie wrote:

"Why only approx a month after his disappearance, something is not right."

@Selza Mushwana commented:

"May this baby be found unharmed in Jesus' Name 😢🙏"

@Madelein Du Preez added:

"Please GOD BLESS THIS Milana that he return home. AMEN AMEN 🛐🙏🙌"

SAPS officers riding on the backs of horses. Images: picture alliance / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on missing persons in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a missing single mother from Heidelberg whose family raised concern after she disappeared following an abusive relationship.

recently reported on a missing single mother from Heidelberg whose family raised concern after she disappeared following an abusive relationship. A Johannesburg mother appealed for help locating her 22-year-old daughter, last known to be living in Tongaat, KZN, after weeks of silence.

A mother's desperate plea went out after her teenage son vanished at an initiation school in Mabopane, with his younger brother returning from the mountain without him.

Source: Briefly News