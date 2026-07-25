A Johannesburg mother appealed to the public for help locating her 22-year-old daughter, Tinel Laiesha Naidoo, who was believed to be living in Tongaat, KZN

Naidoo had not been in contact with her family for almost two months, and all attempts to reach her by phone went straight to voicemail

Reaction Unit South Africa shared the appeal online, and commenters raised questions about the circumstances behind the silence

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A Gauteng mom is searching for her daughter. Image: @Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg mother is desperately searching for her 22-year-old daughter, Tinel Laiesha Naidoo, who has not made contact with her family for nearly two months.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) posted an appeal on 24 July 2026, asking the public to help locate Naidoo, who is believed to be residing somewhere in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal. The family, based in Gauteng, says they would typically hear from her at least once every two weeks. Now, after almost two months of silence, every call goes unanswered and straight to voicemail.

The search has been made more difficult by the fact that the family does not know Naidoo's exact residential address in Tongaat, nor the name of the company she works for remotely. Without those details, efforts to physically check on her have stalled.

How to Help

If you have any information about Tinel Laiesha Naidoo's current location or wellbeing, contact Reaction Unit South Africa directly on **086 123 4333**.

Report missing persons immediately

There is no waiting period to report a missing person to the SAPS. Report the case at the nearest police station, provide a recent photo and details of the person's last whereabouts, complete the required SAPS form, stay in contact with the investigating officer, and notify police immediately if the person is found or returns.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans Weigh In on the Appeal

The post drew a wave of responses online, with many commenters offering more than just sympathy. Some raised practical concerns, while others questioned the circumstances behind the family's limited contact. This is what they said on the page:

Ruth Rita Kanhay wrote:

"And also make an attempt to get her address in case of emergency... my daughter is a 20min drive away from us but every evening without fail... we also make sure where she stays and check if the place is safe."

Shanelle Alexandria Samuel said:

"Seems like there's more to this... If a parent does not know where their 22-year-old is living, who they work for and is in contact only every 2 weeks... And now after 2 months of no contact, asks for assistance. When this young lady is contacted/found... Her side of the situation needs to be understood first. May she be protected and always be safe 🙏"

Sheldon Benjamins added:

"It is possible that she is in a relationship and cohabiting with her partner, potentially due to familial disapproval of her choices."

Dashny Ramsamy commented:

"Those people who only communicate weekly with their kids/parents or have scheduled calls are not close to their family and that is very sad. As a family, we don't need a reason to call my parents, our siblings or each other's kids."

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Source: Briefly News