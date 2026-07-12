"So Sad": Body of Missing Hiker in Somerset West Found in Helderberg Nature Reserve
- The body of young hiker Itumeleng Mekoa was discovered in the Helderberg Nature Reserve after a days-long search
- • Rescue teams used thermal-imaging drones, K9 units and ground patrols to search steep terrain across multiple routes
- • An inquest has been opened as the cause of Mekoa's death remains unconfirmed
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A search operation in Somerset West ended in heartbreak after the body of a young man, Itumeleng Mekoa, was found in the Helderberg Nature Reserve. The discovery, reported on 11 July 2026, brought a multi-day rescue effort to a close, though the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.
Mekoa was reported missing after his last known communication, recorded at around 15:00 on 6 July. Tracking data placed him approximately 6.6 kilometres into the reserve, near the Helderberg Dome. An earlier location signal was logged at 13:48, though it could not be confirmed whether he had continued towards the summit. A missing persons case was registered at the Somerset West police station on 7 July, prompting an immediate search.
Multi-day mountain search operation
Rescue teams worked through rugged, steep terrain over several days, covering the Protea Route, Waboom Route and Disa Gorge. Specialist crews reached the Helderberg Dome to conduct detailed ground searches, while thermal-imaging drones were flown overnight from the Lourensford side to scan the mountain. Additional drone flights surveyed the area, with plans in place for high-resolution aerial passes and targeted ground patrols before his body was found. Volunteers, specialist rescue teams and trained K9 search units all took part in the operation.
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Novanews reported that authorities have since opened an inquest. The cause of Mekoa's death has not yet been confirmed and will be determined as part of the official investigation. See a post about his death below:
South Africans mourn hiker
The news drew an outpouring of condolences on Facebook user KC Gericke's post:
@Zoliswa Stimela said:
"Sending my heartfelt condolences to his parents and family at large... may God almighty comfort you during this difficult time... heartbreaking news indeed 💔😭"
@Alison Brown wrote:
"So very sad. Don't hike alone, people."
@Cheryl Andras-Hacker shared:
"So sad 😢 may his soul forever RIP 🙏"
@Alta Moolman said:
"Sad news. Condolences to his family. Please use a buddy system folks... even if you're ready to run a marathon.🙏💕💕"
@Shehaam Ishmail wrote:
"RIP. Condolences to the family."
Other Briefly News stories about tragedies
- A 60-year-old hiker fell approximately 40 metres while navigating the Second Waterfall trail in Jonkershoek Nature Reserve.
- The tragic death of a nine-year-old boy in George, who succumbed to injuries after being struck by a truck while crossing a busy road, broke hearts.
- Two South African men, Cassie van Zyl and Werner Koekemoer, lost their lives while working in the United States just months apart.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za