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"No One Is Above the Law": Former Mangaung Manager Allegedly Involved in UFS Student's Death
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"No One Is Above the Law": Former Mangaung Manager Allegedly Involved in UFS Student's Death

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • SAPS confirmed a culpable homicide case after UFS student Khethang Kgotso Khaeane died after being run over by a vehicle in Bloemfontein
  • The suspected driver was identified as former Mangaung municipal manager Advocate Tankiso Mea
  • No arrest has been made yet, sparking widespread anger among South Africans who feel the law is not being applied equally

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The South African Police Service confirmed it has opened a culpable homicide investigation following the death of University of the Free State student Khethang Kgotso Khaeane. He was allegedly run over by a vehicle in Tau Street, Blomanda, Bloemfontein, on Sunday, 5 July 2026, at approximately 05:38.

SAPS handles case of UFS student's death linked to former Manguaung manager
SAPS open case over UFS student's death linked to former Manguaung manager. Image: UFS / SAPS / Facebook
Source: Facebook

Free State police spokesperson Thandi Mbambo confirmed the case is active. She said no arrest has been made while investigators work on the case. The incident drew significant public attention after allegations that the young man got involved in a violent altercation. The former manager allegedly attacked his girlfriend, and Khethang tried to help the woman.

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Mbambo urged the public to stop circulating unverified information that could compromise the investigation. She stressed that political affiliation or social standing plays no role in a criminal investigation. Watch the video of SABC News at the UFS student's family home:

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Mzansi Furious Over No Arrest

South Africans responded with frustration and disbelief when Free State World shared the news on Facebook:

Ithembinkosi Jimlongwe wrote:

"Culpable homicide how? I thought he ran over him deliberately, wasn't he supposed to be charged with murder?"

Ndlazi Vuyo said:

"How is it possible that there's no arrest made, because there's a probable cause for arrest. The 'alleged' is known, and the act did take place. Whether justifiable or not, investigations will take place at a later stage. Then the alleged can have a bail hearing. Not this thing that 'No arrest has been made.'

Junior Wa Honeybee added:

"I am patiently watching this where and how it will end, justice must be served, no one is above the law. Someone was run over and died, that on its own is enough evidence... keep the perpetrator in custody while 'investigating.'"

Moseli Majara wrote:

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"Mzansi, if it was me, investigation will be done while I am already in custody. Mark my words, some of them will be forgotten come our votes in November."

Tumelo Tladi said:

"It is very sad that the whole advocate hasn't been arrested yet. If it was one disadvantaged someone, the police would have taken them a long time ago. War is coming."

Other Briefly News stories about loss of young lives

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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