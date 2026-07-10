Oscar MBO recently turned heads over the Durban July weekend, serving opulence and had social media buzzing to no end

The DJ and renowned fashion lover ignited a heated debate after social media users learned how much his designer shoes cost

However, instead of admiring his fashion sense or ability to afford it, several users took to the comment section to criticise MBO's style

Oscar MBO wore R35,000 boots for Saso's Marquee Experience. Image: joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Oscar MBO made quite an entrance at Saso's Marquee Experience during the Durban July weekend, showing up in full support of Dreamteam rapper Lusaso "Saso" Ngcobo on 4 July 2026. While his presence alone was enough to draw attention, it was his outfit that kept the conversation going long after the event wrapped up.

The Yes God hitmaker stepped out in a tailored brown two-piece suit, a matching shirt, and a tie, pulling off a sharp Western-inspired aesthetic. The finishing touch was a pair of Amiri MA Logo Croc-Embossed Boots, which reportedly carry a price tag of around R35,000.

Oscar MBO has built a reputation for his unapologetic love of luxury, consistently investing in high-end fashion and leaving little to the imagination when it comes to how much he spends on his wardrobe.

That reputation, however, has not always worked in his favour. He previously faced scrutiny after rumours circulated online suggesting he had been spotted wearing counterfeit designer items, a claim that stirred considerable drama at the time.

His latest look ignited a heated debate online, though not quite in the way one might expect for a R35,000 pair of boots.

See Oscar MBO's boots below.

Mzansi reacts to Oscar MBO's boots

The boots dominated the comments section, and the verdict from social media was largely unfavourable. Here is what people had to say:

kemorapetse82 criticised the outfit:

"One thing I noticed lately is that there is absolutely no class in expensive things! I mean, look how ugly it is!"

AndyPhylany wrote:

"I won't understand because I'm broke."

Cedsilo05 said:

"Not the target market."

Paxton112jy reacted:

"Those shoes are beautiful in his eyes."

Sbu17976683 was not impressed:

"Andizi, these are ugly."

The reactions suggest that a hefty price tag alone is not enough to win over the South African public when it comes to fashion, at least not when it comes to croc-embossed cowboy boots.

Oscar MBO's R35,000 Amiri boots received widespread criticism. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

DJ Maphorisa shows off his expensive outfit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's recent outfit check for Afronation in Portugal.

The DJ/ producer flaunted his expensive designer pieces; however, instead of receiving praise, online users criticised him for bragging.

Source: Briefly News