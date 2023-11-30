Eh, one thing Mac G will do is put you on the spot unprovoked

The Podcast and Chill presenter recently hosted Oscar Mbo and brought up the rumours about the Asambeni hitmaker wearing fake designer clothes

Mzansi was in stitches watching Mac and Sol grilling Oscar about the allegations

Mac G and Sol Phenduka confronted Oscar Mbo about allegedly wearing fake designer clothes. Images: oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Mac G and Sol are really a despicable duo. After bringing Oscar Mbo for an interview, the Podcast and Chill hosts went on to grill the popular DJ about allegedly wearing fake designer clothes.

While netizens were floored with laughter at Mac and Sol addressing the allegations, others revealed that they had never heard Oscar Mbo speak before.

Mac G and Sol address Oscar Mbo fake designer allegations

Stories of Oscar Mbo wearing counterfeit designer clothes began making rounds on social media in 2021 when fashion connoisseurs claimed that the Asambeni DJ was selling a dream with his fancy threads.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

As more allegations started piling up, fake designer clothes soon became synonymous with Oscar Mbo's brand, and the hosts at felt the need to address it.

Mac G and Sol put Oscar in the hot seat when they asked if he has ever worn fake designer clothes, where Sol went as far as asking if the DJ has ever been spotted in Small Street:

"Can you safely say you've never worn anything fake?"

"Maybe they saw you at Small (Street), like 'That tall one, I know him' when you tried to hide in a shop."

"Now I feel bad for you because when you buy something, you always have to show the receipts."

Though Oscar didn't respond in the clip, he frequently shook his head denying the allegations. Previously, the DJ was caught in the crossfire after Kabza De Small received backlash for mocking his friend's clothes.

Mzansi weighs in on Mac G and Sol trolling Oscar Mbo

Fans are in stitches watching the clip, more so because not many people have heard Oscar Mbo speak before:

Nelson_Magaya praised Mac G:

"Mac G will always ask what the chillers want to know."

_missnkosii said:

"I don't know how I thought he sounds like but I never expected this."

Matimba_AK admitted:

"Hearing his voice for the 1st time."

mr_shimmy wrote:

"MacG is a serious instigator!"

Princess_Kgadi posted:

"Why are we all only hearing Oscar Mbo's voice today?"

Oscar Mbo relocates company offices

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo finding his company, Ashmed Hour Records a new office space and received praise from supporters:

His girlfriend, Lerato Phasha_ congratulated him:

"I’m so proud of you my baby. To the top!!!

Source: Briefly News