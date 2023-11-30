Mac G and Sol Phenduka Grill Oscar Mbo on ‘Podcast and Chill’ About Wearing Fake Designer Clothes
- Eh, one thing Mac G will do is put you on the spot unprovoked
- The Podcast and Chill presenter recently hosted Oscar Mbo and brought up the rumours about the Asambeni hitmaker wearing fake designer clothes
- Mzansi was in stitches watching Mac and Sol grilling Oscar about the allegations
Mac G and Sol are really a despicable duo. After bringing Oscar Mbo for an interview, the Podcast and Chill hosts went on to grill the popular DJ about allegedly wearing fake designer clothes.
While netizens were floored with laughter at Mac and Sol addressing the allegations, others revealed that they had never heard Oscar Mbo speak before.
Mac G and Sol address Oscar Mbo fake designer allegations
Stories of Oscar Mbo wearing counterfeit designer clothes began making rounds on social media in 2021 when fashion connoisseurs claimed that the Asambeni DJ was selling a dream with his fancy threads.
As more allegations started piling up, fake designer clothes soon became synonymous with Oscar Mbo's brand, and the hosts at Podcast and Chill felt the need to address it.
Mac G and Sol put Oscar in the hot seat when they asked if he has ever worn fake designer clothes, where Sol went as far as asking if the DJ has ever been spotted in Small Street:
"Can you safely say you've never worn anything fake?"
"Maybe they saw you at Small (Street), like 'That tall one, I know him' when you tried to hide in a shop."
"Now I feel bad for you because when you buy something, you always have to show the receipts."
Though Oscar didn't respond in the clip, he frequently shook his head denying the allegations. Previously, the DJ was caught in the crossfire after Kabza De Small received backlash for mocking his friend's clothes.
Mzansi weighs in on Mac G and Sol trolling Oscar Mbo
Fans are in stitches watching the clip, more so because not many people have heard Oscar Mbo speak before:
Nelson_Magaya praised Mac G:
"Mac G will always ask what the chillers want to know."
_missnkosii said:
"I don't know how I thought he sounds like but I never expected this."
Matimba_AK admitted:
"Hearing his voice for the 1st time."
mr_shimmy wrote:
"MacG is a serious instigator!"
Princess_Kgadi posted:
"Why are we all only hearing Oscar Mbo's voice today?"
Oscar Mbo relocates company offices
In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Oscar Mbo finding his company, Ashmed Hour Records a new office space and received praise from supporters:
His girlfriend, Lerato Phasha_ congratulated him:
"I’m so proud of you my baby. To the top!!!
