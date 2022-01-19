Since its release, TikTok has made many stars worldwide. Young people have taken advantage of the lucrative opportunities presented on the platform to fatten their bank accounts. Most of them are brand ambassadors of notable brands such as Amazon, McDonald’s, Louis Vuitton, Netflix, and many others. So, who are the top 30 TikTok celebrities in 2022?

Who is the most famous TikToker? Undoubtedly, the D’Amelio sisters were the most famous TikTok stars in 2021. They have maintained the spot for around two years now. However, the competition is so stiff because of many other newcomers.

Top 30 TikTok celebrities: most followed people on TikTok in 2021

Who are the most followed people on TikTok? Below is a list of the 30 TikTokers with tremendously following and their earnings. The list is based on their number of followers and Forbes stats. They include:

1. Charli D’Amelio – 133.9 million

Charlie D’Amelio is the most followed person on TikTok at the moment. Since she joined the platform in 2019, she has entertained her fans with her captivating content. Primarily, she creates dance and lip-syncing videos.

Currently, she is also the highest-paid TikToker on the platform. In 2021, she made a whopping $17.5 million. She partnered with big brands such as Morphe cosmetics, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Hollister. In addition, she has her TV show titled The D'Amelio Show. Together with her sister, they have another show on Hulu titled Charli vs Dixie.

2. Khaby Lame – 129.5 million

Khaby Lame is the second most followed person on the platform. The African TikToker joined TikTok in 2020. He is known for creating videos that silently mocks overly complicated situations in life. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to be $5 million in 2021.

3. Bella Poarch – 87.6 million

Bella Poarch is another TikTok star with a massive following on the platform. At the time of writing, her videos have amassed a total of 2 billion likes. She was among the top TikTok earners of 2021. Her estimated earnings in 2021 were $5 million. Besides TikTok, she is also a singer known for Build a Bitch.

4. Addison Rae – 86.2 million

Addison Rae is another one of the most famous TikTokers with impressive earnings. The beauty earned close to 10 million followers in 2021 alone. She is also an actress known for He’s All That. Based on the recent report released by Forbes, Addison Rae earned $8.5 million in 2021.

5. Zack King – 66.9 million

Zack King commands an impressive following on the platform. Most users know him for his magic videos. The majority of his videos are between 6 and 20 seconds long. Currently, he boasts over 840 likes on his videos. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $3 million.

6. Will Smith – 64.7 million

American actor Will Smith is another person to watch out for on the platform. He has attracted a decent following who likes his content. Unlike some TikTokers, Smith posts funny clips, dance videos, and general entertaining topics on a wide range of topics. His net worth is $350 million, but he has not entirely earned it from the platform alone.

7. TikTok – 59.8 million

Despite being the platform's owners, they are not the most followed. Currently, TikTok has 59.8 million followers. The platform is valued at $350 billion at the time of writing.

8. Kimberly Loaiza – 58.6 million

Kimberly Loaiza comes in the 8th position after TikTok, but she is ranked 7th because she is an individual. The platform has slightly higher followers than her. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth to be $8 million.

9. Dixie D’Amelio – 56.8 million

Dixie D’Amelio is the sister of Charli D’Amelio. The siblings earned a combined $27.5 million in 2021; she made $10 as an individual. In the previous year, their combined earnings were $7 million. Often, she collaborates with her sister in most projects. Besides being a top influencer, she is also an upcoming pop singer. She has a few songs out on various music platforms and YouTube already.

10. CZN Burak – 55.5 million

Burak Özdemir is a Turkish chef and restaurateur popularly known as CZN Burak on the platform. He shares cooking videos on his account. Also, he is known to showcase a variety of tasty meals on the platform. His net worth is estimated to be around $11 million.

11. Spencer X – 54.9 million

Spencer X is popular on the video-sharing app as the mouth music man. He currently boasts over 54.9 million followers on TikTok. Spencer has worked with big brands such as Coca Cola, Citibank, and Yelp, just to name a few. He reportedly charges $28,000 per post. Interestingly, he has shared a stage with Kendrick Lamar because he is an award-winning beatboxer.

12. Michael Le – 51.5 million

Michael Le is also among the most famous TikTokers. He produces dancing videos, lip-syncs, and magic-like content. Interestingly, his videos have garnered a total of 1.4 billion likes. He allegedly has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

13. Jason Derulo – 51.2 million

Singer Jason Derulo is another most followed celebrity on TikTok. Unlike the new generation of TikTokers, he rose to stardom due to his music. Thus, his total wealth is not attributed to his TikTok influence. For every post he makes for a brand, he earns around $75k. In 2021, he had a net worth of $16 million.

14. The Rock – 48.4 million

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is also on TikTok. Like several other TikTokers, several brands have already approached him for brand endorsement deals. Currently, he is the brand ambassador for ZOA energy drink. His overall net worth is $800 million as of 2021.

15. Domelipa – 47.8 million

Domelipa is a self-made TikTok star. Since joining the short video sharing platform, the 20-year-old Mexican influencer has entertained her followers. Mostly, she does short lifestyle videos and choreographs lip-sync videos.

16. BTS – 45.7million

BTS is a South Korean boy band. It is among the most followed TikTok accounts at the time of writing. The account features all the band members. They usually create music-related content. Some sources allege that they charge $51k per post for brand endorsement.

17. Riyaz – 44.5 million

Riyaz Aly is a young and creative content creator from India. The youngster makes lip-sync and dancing videos. No doubt, he is among the stars that TikTok has made. His net worth is estimated to be $2 million and charges $35,000 per post on the platform.

18. YZ – 44.2 million

Younes Zarou alias YZ is another popular name on the short video-sharing platform. He is also a video producer. Since joining the platform, he has grown his following due to his funny and relatable content.

19. Kris HC – 42.4 million

Coming on the 19th position is Kris HC. She is among the few female TikTokers who creates comedic skits. Usually, she creates videos on a wide range of topics. Also, she makes impressions videos of famous people. Forbes recently revealed that she made $4.75 million from TikTok in 2021. She is among the top newcomers on the list of highest-paid influencers.

20. Brent Rivera – 42.3 million

Brent Rivera was another young most followed person on TikTok in 2021. The American TikToker is known for his pranks, funny skits, and dancing videos. Often, he collaborates with his peers in most of the videos. His net worth is $4 million.

21. Junya – 40.7 million

If you need some laughter after a long hectic day, then you should visit Junya’s TikTok account. He is funny, and his videos are awkwardly hilarious. Interestingly, he is one guy that can force laughter out of you. Hopefully, he dreams of becoming the King of TikTok someday.

22. JoJo Siwa – 40.3 million

JoJo Siwa is not a new name for many people, especially the young generation. She is an American dancer known for Boomerang and Kid in a Candy Store. Apart from dancing, she posts makeup tutorials on her TikTok account. How much does JoJo Siwa make per TikTok? According to CreditDonye, she makes between $750 and $1300 per post.

23. Joe Albanese – 39.6 million

Joe Albanese is another famous TikTok influencer with an impressive following. He rose to stardom after sharing his breakdance video on the platform. Often, he is known for sharing dancing videos with his sister.

24. Avani Gregg – 39.4 million

Avani Gregg is a fast-rising influencer from the US. The 19-year old has been making significant moves on the platform since she joined in 2019. The majority of her fans recognize her for her #ClownCheck video challenges. Recently, TikTok listed her on the highest-paid TikTokers' list with total earnings of $4.75 million.

25. Rodrigo Contreras (ROD) – 39.1 million

Rodrigo Contreras is a Mexican social media influencer. He became popular on the platform by sharing dancing and lip-sync videos. So far, his videos have garnered over 2.1 billion likes. Interestingly, he has a TikTok tattoo on his left wrist.

26. WonJeong – 38.3 million

The good thing with TikTok is that it accommodates people from all walks of life. WonJeong is a Korean TikToker with great content on his account. Unlike some TikTokers, he is a diversified content creator. Roughly, he earns $5,783 per post.

27. Selena Gomez – 37.6 million

Selena Gomez did not attain her fame on TikTok. Like Will Smith, The Rock, and Jason Derulo, she has been in the limelight for the longest part of her life. She is an American singer with a vast following across various social media platforms, including TikTok. Selena Gomez creates lip-syncing and dancing videos for her TikTok profile.

28. Homm9k – 36.7 million

Popularly known as Homm9k, Alina Kim is a Russian content creator and influencer. She does voiceovers and lip-syncs for trending songs and topics. She is yet to reveal the amount of money she made from the platform in 2021.

29. Scott – 36.5 million

Scott does an entirely different type of content compared to the majority of TikTokers on this list. He makes unique and beautiful objects which he posts on his account. Usually, he mixes the contents in a mortar before moulding them into balls.

30. Carlos Feria – 36.4 million

Carlos Feria is a Columbian content creator and influencer. He has a vast following on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Interestingly, the 24-year old made it to the list of the most followed TikTokers in 2021. Primarily, he creates comedic skits and dance videos.

Did your favourite TikTok celebrities make it to the list of the top 30 most followed people on TikTok in 2021? If not, then 2022 may be their year. The majority of the TikTokers on the list have made a lot of money endorsing products for notable brands.

