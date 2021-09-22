The Rock's net worth, age, height, children, spouse, movies, profiles

What is The Rock's net worth in 2021? Dwayne Johnson, famously known as The Rock, is a pro wrestler and actor with millions of fans worldwide. The star has accumulated considerable wealth from his career over the years and is leading a luxurious life that only a few can afford.

Why is The Rock so famous? He is famous for being The Rock on WWE and his acting roles. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The Rock is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. He has been in the entertainment industry for decades and has gathered not only millions of fans but also coveted riches. Here is the exciting life journey of the actor, including his full name, net worth, age, children, spouse, and movies.

The Rock's profile summary

Full nam e: Dwayne Douglas Johnson

e: Dwayne Douglas Johnson Date of birth : May 2, 1972

: May 2, 1972 Place of birth : Hayward, California, U.S.

: Hayward, California, U.S. Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus The Rock's age : 49 as of 2021

: 49 as of 2021 Nationality : American and Canadian

: American and Canadian Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed The Rock's parents: Wayde Douglas Bowles aka Rocky Johnson (1944 to 2020- father) and Ata Johnson (née Maivia; born 1948- mother)

Wayde Douglas Bowles aka Rocky Johnson (1944 to 2020- father) and Ata Johnson (née Maivia; born 1948- mother) Siblings : 2

: 2 Weight : 260 lb (118 kilograms)

: 260 lb (118 kilograms) The Rock's height : 6 ft 5 in (196 centimeters)

: 6 ft 5 in (196 centimeters) Instagram : @therock

: @therock Twitter : @TheRock

: @TheRock Relationship status : Married

: Married The Rock's wife : Lauren Hashian

: Lauren Hashian Children : 3

: 3 Occupation : Actor, producer, entrepreneur, and retired professional wrestler

: Actor, producer, entrepreneur, and retired professional wrestler Net worth: Approximately $400 million

The Rock's biography

Wayde Douglas Bowles, The Rock's father, was a Canadian professional wrestler. He was a Black Nova Scotian with a small amount of Irish ancestry, while the mother, the adopted daughter of Peter Maivia, is Samoan. The celebrity was briefly raised in Grey Lynn in New Zealand by his mother's family. The Rock is a non-blood relative to the Anoa'i wrestling family.

Does The Rock have a twin? No. However, The Rock's look alike, Patrol Lt. Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff's Department in Alabama has made people conclude that they are identical twins. However, Dwayne's real siblings are Curtis and Wanda Bowles.

Education

Johnson went to Richmond Road Primary School while living in Grey Lynn. When he returned to the United States, he joined Montclaire Elementary School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He then studied for a couple of years at Shepherd Glen Elementary School and Hamden Middle School when he relocated to Hamden, Connecticut.

Dwayne went to President William McKinley High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, before transferring to Glencliff High School and McGavock High School in Nashville, Tennessee. He graduated his at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The young, gifted athlete got a full football scholarship to the University of Miami. He graduated from the institution in 1995 with a Bachelor of General Studies in criminology and physiology.

Career

Dwayne Johnson attends the World Premiere Of Disney's "Jungle Cruise" at Disneyland on July 24, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Dwayne was a college football player and aspired to play in the NFL. He became a wrestler in the WWE in 1996. His trainers were his father, Pat Patterson, and Tom Prichard.

The Rock's movies

What was Dwayne Johnson's first movie role? The Rock appeared on the television show, That 70's Show as his father, Rocky Johnson, in 1999. He then made a guest appearance as himself in Beyond the Mat the same year. His first big acting role was in the 2001 film, The Mummy Returns, as the Scorpion King. His other films include:

2002: Longshot as Mugger

2003: The Rundown as Beck

2004: Walking Tall as Chris Vaughn

2007: The Game Plan as Joe Kingman

2008: Get Smart as Agent 23

2009: Planet 51 as Captain Charles T. Baker

2010: Why Did I Get Married Too? as Daniel Franklin

2012: Journey 2: The Mysterious Island as Hank Parsons

2013: Snitch as John Matthews

2013, 2015, 2017 : Fast & Furious 6, 7, The Fate of the Furious, as Luke Hobbs

2016: Central Intelligence as Robbie Weirdicht / Bob Stone

2016: Moana as Maui

2017: Baywatch as Lieutenant Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon

2017, 2019: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Next Level as Dr. Smolder Bravestone

2018: Skyscraper as Will Sawyer

2021: Red Notice as Rusty

2022: Black Adam as Teth Adam / Black Adam

The Rock's series and TV shows include:

2000: Star Trek: Voyager as The Champion

2000 - 2017: Saturday Night Live as himself

2010: Family Guy as himself

2015–present: Ballers as Spencer Strasmore

2017: Lifeline as himself

2019: The Titan Games as host

2021–present: Young Rock as adult Dwayne Johnson

2021: Behind the Attraction as himself

Other works

Dwayne published his autobiography, The Rock Says..., in 2020. He founded Seven Bucks Productions firm in 2012 and released Project Rock fitness apparel in March 2016. He also gives back to society through the Make-A-Wish and Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundations.

Spouse

L-R Actor Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi - Premiere of Disney's 'Moana' at the El Capitan Theatre on November 14, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Dwayne married his long-time girlfriend, singer, songwriter, music producer, and TV artist Lauren Hashian in 2019. Before Lauren, the actor's first wife was a producer and professional bodybuilder Dany Garcia, with whom he tied the knot on May 3, 1997. However, they separated ten years later and officially divorced in May 2008.

The Rock's children

The Rock has three children. The eldest child is the Rock's daughter with Dany, Simone Alexandria, born on August 14, 2001. Dwayne and Lauren have two daughters, Jasmine (born December 17, 2015) and Tiana (born April 17, 2018). Dwayne Johnson and his family reside in Los Angeles and have a farm in Virginia and a second home in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

The Rock's net worth

Dwayne Johnson's net worth is $400 million as of 2021, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This is mainly from his acting and pro wrestling careers, even though he is now semi-retired from wrestling.

How much did Dwayne Johnson make in Moana? Dwayne made $21 million base pay and $1 million for social media support in Moana. He collects 15% of the pool from his mega-franchise films like Jumanji, and received $20 million for his role in Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw.

Dwayne was one of the most successful actors between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019, earning $124 million. He is also paid $700,000 per episode for appearing on HBO’s Ballers and makes around seven figures in royalties for his line of clothing, shoe line, and the headphones deal with Under Armour.

How can I contact The Rock?

You can contact the actor by messaging him on his social media accounts. His fan mailing address is:

Rock Johnson

P.O. Box 267454

Weston, FL 33325

or

The Rock

c/o The Rock Foundation

525 Ponce de Leon Blvd. #500

Coral Gables, FL 33134

The Rock's net worth is directly proportional to his skills, efforts, and determination. Which is your favourite Dwayne Johnson movie? Share with us in the comment section below.

READ ALSO: Bob Dylan’s net worth age, children, wife, songs, albums, religion, profile

Briefly.co.za published Bob Dylan’s net worth. The musician 80-year-old musician has amassed a great fortune to enable him to enjoy a comfortable life. Find out the exact amount among other interesting details about the celebrity.

Source: Briefly.co.za