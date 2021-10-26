Whenever one is affiliated with a celebrity, it puts their life under public scrutiny. The situation is no different for Jennifer Lynn Stone. She is celebrated for being the wife of Fred Savage. Fred is a famous American actor, director, producer, and Voice artist. Jennifer is a flourishing real estate agent. This article has more info about her family, career, net worth, and much more.

Little is known about Jennifer Lynn Stone, the loving and supportive wife of actor and director Fred Savage. Fred is popularly known for his outstanding performance in The Wonder Years' TV series, where he played the role of Kevin Arnold. His popularity has made fans want to learn more about the woman behind his success. This article has everything you would love to know about Jennifer.

Jennifer Lynn stone profiles

Real Name: Jennifer Lynn Stone

Jennifer Lynn Stone Birthday: 1973

1973 Jennifer Lynn Stone age: 48 years (As of 2021):

48 years (As of 2021): Place of Birth: Chicago, United States

Chicago, United States Profession: Real Estate Agent

Real Estate Agent Jennifer Lynn Stone husband: Fred Savage

Fred Savage Sons: Auggie Savage

Auggie Savage Oliver: Phil Savage

Phil Savage Daughter: Lily Aerin Savage

Lily Aerin Savage Brothers In-Law: Jared Flamm

Jared Flamm Mothers-In-Law: Joanne Savage

Joanne Savage Sister-In-Law: Kala Lynne Savage

Kala Lynne Savage Residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Religion: Christianity

Christianity Language: English

English Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Jennifer Lynn Stone height: 170 cm, 5″ 7 inches

170 cm, 5″ 7 inches Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Weight: 60 kg, 132 lbs

60 kg, 132 lbs Shoe Size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Figure Type: Hourglass

Hourglass Body Type: Average

Background info

They tied the knot in 2004 at L’Orangerie Restaurant in Los Angeles. Photo: @Fred

Lynn was born in the 70s in Chicago. Details about her exact date of birth are not provided, but sources have it that she is three years older than her husband. The husband was born on July 9, 1976. So that makes Jennifer's year of birth to be 1973. Over the years, she has been working as a real estate agent in Los Angeles.

Husband

She is happily married to Fred Savage, an accomplished actor, producer, director and voice artist. He was born in Chicago and studied at Stanford University, where he majored in English. Fred started acting at the tender age of 9 after landing a role in The Boy Who Could Fly.

He has received numerous accolades and awards for his notable and outstanding acting, including Young Artist Awards and People's Choice Awards.

Marriage

The two grew up in the same estate but later relocated to different areas. They later came to reunite at a party for his 22nd birthday and began a romantic relationship. In 2003, Fred proposed to her while they were on holiday in Italy. They tied the knot in 2004 at L'Orangerie Restaurant in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lynn stone children

The couple has been blessed with three children in their 14 years of marriage. Their children are sons Oliver and Auggie and a daughter Lily Savage. They have raised all their children as Chicago Cubs supporters. The family currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

How tall is Jennifer Lynn?

Jennifer is a charming lady with an admirable personality. She has an hourglass body that makes her beautiful. She has a good height of 5 feet 7 inches or 1.7 meters tall. Her average weight is around 60 kg or 132lbs.

Above is an excellent bio of Jennifer Lynn Stone. Despite being married to a Hollywood star and an award-winning actor, she still maintains a low profile and is rarely seen in public spaces. However, she is believed to be the force behind the success of Fred. Briefly.co.za wishes her and the family the very best in their lives.

