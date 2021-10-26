Jennifer Lynn Stone: age, children, husband, profiles, net worth, facts
Whenever one is affiliated with a celebrity, it puts their life under public scrutiny. The situation is no different for Jennifer Lynn Stone. She is celebrated for being the wife of Fred Savage. Fred is a famous American actor, director, producer, and Voice artist. Jennifer is a flourishing real estate agent. This article has more info about her family, career, net worth, and much more.
Jennifer Lynn stone profiles
- Real Name: Jennifer Lynn Stone
- Birthday: 1973
- Jennifer Lynn Stone age: 48 years (As of 2021):
- Place of Birth: Chicago, United States
- Profession: Real Estate Agent
- Jennifer Lynn Stone husband: Fred Savage
- Sons: Auggie Savage
- Oliver: Phil Savage
- Daughter: Lily Aerin Savage
- Brothers In-Law: Jared Flamm
- Mothers-In-Law: Joanne Savage
- Sister-In-Law: Kala Lynne Savage
- Residence: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Religion: Christianity
- Language: English
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Jennifer Lynn Stone height: 170 cm, 5″ 7 inches
- Eye colour: Dark Brown
- Hair colour: Dark Brown
- Weight: 60 kg, 132 lbs
- Shoe Size: 6 (US)
- Figure Type: Hourglass
- Body Type: Average
Background info
Lynn was born in the 70s in Chicago. Details about her exact date of birth are not provided, but sources have it that she is three years older than her husband. The husband was born on July 9, 1976. So that makes Jennifer's year of birth to be 1973. Over the years, she has been working as a real estate agent in Los Angeles.
Husband
She is happily married to Fred Savage, an accomplished actor, producer, director and voice artist. He was born in Chicago and studied at Stanford University, where he majored in English. Fred started acting at the tender age of 9 after landing a role in The Boy Who Could Fly.
He has received numerous accolades and awards for his notable and outstanding acting, including Young Artist Awards and People's Choice Awards.
Marriage
The two grew up in the same estate but later relocated to different areas. They later came to reunite at a party for his 22nd birthday and began a romantic relationship. In 2003, Fred proposed to her while they were on holiday in Italy. They tied the knot in 2004 at L'Orangerie Restaurant in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lynn stone children
The couple has been blessed with three children in their 14 years of marriage. Their children are sons Oliver and Auggie and a daughter Lily Savage. They have raised all their children as Chicago Cubs supporters. The family currently resides in Los Angeles, California.
How tall is Jennifer Lynn?
Jennifer is a charming lady with an admirable personality. She has an hourglass body that makes her beautiful. She has a good height of 5 feet 7 inches or 1.7 meters tall. Her average weight is around 60 kg or 132lbs.
Above is an excellent bio of Jennifer Lynn Stone. Despite being married to a Hollywood star and an award-winning actor, she still maintains a low profile and is rarely seen in public spaces. However, she is believed to be the force behind the success of Fred. Briefly.co.za wishes her and the family the very best in their lives.
