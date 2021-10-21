Silento: net worth, age, girlfriend, height, arrested, career, profiles

Silento is an American hip-hop artist. He gained international fame in 2015 at the age of 16 after the release of his debut hit single, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae). The track is five times platinum certified and has over 1.8 billion views on YouTube. However, the young superstar has been in a series of legal issues that could potentially ruin his career. What happened to Silento?

Silento came into the limelight in 2015 after the release of his debut single, Watch Me. Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Fame and success at an early age is a dream that most teenagers wish to live. Silento had all that from the age of 16. So, how has the stardom affected him?

Silento's profile summary and bio

Real name: Richard ‘Ricky’ Lamar Hawk

Richard ‘Ricky’ Lamar Hawk Date of birth: 22nd January 1998

22nd January 1998 Silento’s age: 23 years in 2021

23 years in 2021 Birth sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Stone Mountain, Georgia, United States

Stone Mountain, Georgia, United States Nationality: American

American Silento’s height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Not known

Not known Silento’s cousin: The late Frederick Rooks

The late Frederick Rooks Almer mater: Redan High School

Redan High School Profession: Rapper, singer

Rapper, singer Genre: Hip-hop

Hip-hop Styles: Pop-rap, Southern Rap

Pop-rap, Southern Rap Known for: Watch Me 2015 hit song

2015 hit song Record label: Capitol records

Capitol records Criminal status: Incarcerated and awaiting trial

Incarcerated and awaiting trial Silento’s Instagram: @silento

@silento Twitter: @TheRealSilento

@TheRealSilento YouTube: SilentoVEVO

SilentoVEVO Website: silentoworlds.com

silentoworlds.com Net worth: Approximately $1.5 million in 2021

Early life and education

Silento is a native of Stone Mountain in Georgia. Photo: @Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

How old is Silento? The artist was born on 22nd January 1998 and is 23 years old in 2021. Where is Silento originally from? He grew up in Stone Mountain in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

The Watch Me rapper is an alumnus of Redan High School in Atlanta. Before gaining global fame, he was famous in high school and often participated in talent shows and released funny videos online.

Silento’s girlfriend

The Watch Me rapper has managed to keep many aspects of his personal life out of the limelight. His relationship status as of 2021 remains unclear. He has been in at least one relationship in the past. In August 2020, he was arrested after breaking into a San Fernando Valley home wielding a hatchet as he searched for his alleged girlfriend. Her identity was never revealed.

Career

Silento has been active in the hip-hop industry since 2015. Photo: @Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The Atlanta rapper rose to fame in 2015 after the release of his hit single, Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae). The track, which he made with Bolo Da Producer, has more than 1.8 billion views on YouTube. In an interview with AJC, Hawk revealed that he released the song to prove the people who doubted him wrong. After gaining such fame in high school, he was asked to go for homeschooling but chose to attend classes and get his diploma since he was almost done.

Richard released his debut album, Fresh Outta High School, in August 2018. He has collaborated with various established artists and travelled the world to perform. Richard is signed to Capitol Records.

Other Silento’s songs and mixtapes since 2015 include;

Bars Behind Bars (2021 mixtape)

(2021 mixtape) No Sense (2020 single)

(2020 single) Skyrolyrics (2020 mixtape)

(2020 mixtape) SilentoMOB: The Doctor’s Exclusive (2019 EP)

(2019 EP) Spotlight feat. Punch

feat. Punch Get Em

No Smoke feat. Og Cuicide

Silento arrested

The Watch Me rapper was arrested on 1st February 2021 in connection with the shooting and murder of his 34-year-old cousin, Frederick Rooks. He was found shot to death on 21st January 2021 in DeKalb County, Georgia. Hawk was booked into the DeKalb County jail without bond, and his numerous attempts to get bail were denied.

That was not the first time that Hawk has found himself on the wrong side of the law. He was previously charged with domestic violence, criminal possession of a gun, and overspeeding.

In August 2021, a Georgia grand jury indicted him of Frederick’s murder. Silento’s criminal charges are four felonies, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Shortly after the arrest in February 2021, his publicist Chanel Hudson revealed that the artist had been suffering from mental health issues. In 2019, Richard opened up about his battle with depression in an episode of The Doctors talk show. He was born into a family that uses all sorts of drugs, and violence was part of his upbringing.

The Watch Me rapper is facing murder charges for the slaying of his cousin in January 2021. Photo: @Maury Phillips

Source: Getty Images

Silento’s net worth

The young hip-hop sensation has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million in 2021. His rap career, which was picking up at a fast pace, is his primary source of income.

Silento is still a young man with dreams to fulfil. However, the current felony charges against him and his seemingly worsening mental health are a big stumbling block to his thriving career. Other upcoming young rappers like Lil Nas X are taking over the hip-hop industry.

READ ALSO: Joe Rogan net worth, age, wife, podcast, Spotify deal, religion, profiles, movies

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Joe Rogan, an American stand-up comedian, podcast host and UFC colour commentator. He is famous because of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which can be accessed exclusively on Spotify.

The mixed martial arts fanatic is one of the most successful comedians and podcasters in the world, with a net worth of about $100 million in 2021. So, what has kept him relevant for over 30 years?

Source: Briefly.co.za