Popular South African couple Melany and Peet Viljoen have reportedly responded to the US court ordering them to pay Tammy Taylor R71 million

The Viljoens, who are currently in the US, were also ordered to stop using Tammy Taylor's name and logos, as well as the products, in their nail salons

South Africans on social media criticised the Viljoens for their remarks about working with black people and for using Tammy Taylor's franchise

Mel and Peet Viljoens respond to the R71 million US court order. MelViljoen

Source: Instagram

Popular reality TV star Melany "Mel" Viljoen and businessman Peet Viljoen have reacted to reports that they have to pay US businesswoman Tammy Taylor R71 million.

The Viljoens, who made headlines this week when they relocated to the United States of America, have reportedly refused to pay the businesswoman.

The Citizen reported on Friday, 11 July, that the Viljoens recently revealed on their Facebook page that Taylor will not get her R71 million.

In the video, Peet says Taylor might as well have sued the moon, and he applied for an interdict in South Africa, but she [Taylor] refused to respond.

"I also have the order (from the US court),” says Peet.

The businessman added that his lawyers in South Africa sent him the order, and all the order says is that she loses her rights to the trademark in South Africa.

"She gets $4 million, but this is against the company. I sold that company two years before the default judgment,” he said.

Peet also reveals that their ID numbers are not on the order, and her order is as empty as Mike Bolhuis’ bank account.

The United States court ruled in June that the Viljoens must pay the real Tammy Taylor R71 370 400 ($4 million) for statutory damages caused by their use of her trademark and breach of contract.

South Africans react to their Facebook video

Melanie Birch replied:

"South Africa is better without you! Good riddance to bad rubbish."

Cobus Wessels said:

"R71 000 000 fraud case against you, that is what!"

Retha Richards wrote:

"I have never heard so much bs (bullsh*t) coming from crooks in my life."

Rene Grundlingh responded:

"You two are also very sneaky."

Bert Nel said:

"Don't worry. Brakpan is not going to miss you. Neither does it."

Shareen Higgs responded:

"We are so happy for you guys! Keep your head up high. You deserve all the happiness in the world."

South Africans lambast the reality TV stars

@NakediyaD wrote:

"The husband on Instagram keeps commenting that they don’t speak baboon, haibo."

@Kat4Kubs replied:

"They thought they were running away from their fraudulent activities."

@Thendo_Khae_ said:

"I remember Davey Show exposing these criminals. They deserve it."

@OslinaM wrote:

"I’m curious, neh what happens to the franchises that are still operating under the name Tammy Taylor here in Mzansi? I mean, they know the original Tammy didn’t sign off the rights to use the name, so why do they keep on using it? Especially the Moreleta one."

@Ngubenil replied:

"They hustled so hard, I would be shocked if they could scrape together 5million randelas."

Mel and Peet Viljoen slam Tammy Taylor. Image: MelViljoen

Source: Instagram

Peet and Mel Viljoen ordered to pay over R500k to Tammy Taylor, franchisee hopeful, and cease selling

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in May 2025 that Melany and Peet Viljoen were taken to court by yet another disgruntled client who tried to become a Tammy Taylor franchisee.

Lebohang Hlathuka went head-to-head against Tammy Taylor Global Franchising, owned by Melany and Peet Viljoen, after entering a deal with them.

Melany and Peet Viljoen have been embroiled in several legal cases where they are accused of not having the right to sell Tammy Taylor franchises in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News