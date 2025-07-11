South African Amapiano twins and duo Major League DJs recently reacted to the Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's bombshell

The twins went on social media to address the rumours that Mkhwanazi stole the Durban July show

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what the Major League DJs had to say

Major League DJs responded to General Mkhwanazi's bombshell. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

South African celebrated Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Lucky Mkhwanazi has been making headlines ever since he dropped a bombshell regarding the nationwide drug syndicate, and recently, the Amapiano twins Major League DJs shared their opinion regarding, the law enforcement official's trending topics.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the twins, Bandile and Banele Mbere, wrote that they have heard on the streets that Mkhwanazi stole the Durban July show with him being on top of the trending lists after implicating many prominent and political figures.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Major League DJs' tweet

Shortly after the Amapiano duo shared their opinion regarding allegations that Mkhwanazi stole the show during the biggest weekend in Mzansi, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here's what they had to say:

@Bra_Sporo wrote:

"Clean job, we totally forgot there was a Durban July."

@ayybadu said:

"Finally celebs are saying something about Mkhwanazi."

@lihle_nathi commented:

"Some wore news papers, but didn't make it to the front page, lord Mkhwanazi effect."

@NomNom635900 joked:

"But he did say that they have enjoyed themselves there. Those who went are very disappointed."

@MonteBlanq responded:

"Grootman stood on business."

@EnochBig80409 replied:

"Word on the street All these celebs are scared to talk about the crimes of SA because they get money and gigs from them."

@flare_now shared:

"It was unplanned but they hype of fashion and drama of the Durban July baddies and their daddies was short lived."

@instantbiz1 wrote:

"He did well because most of these criminals were there spending the stolen money, next year he must go arrest them direct at the July."

Netizens reacted to what Major league DJs' had to say about Mkhwanazi's bombshell. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Getty Images

What work experience does General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have?

Having joined SAPS as a student constable in 1993, Mkhwanazi rose through the ranks to his current rank. General Mkhwanazi served as the Head of the Special Task Force and Divisional Commissioner for Human Resource Development.

He also served as the acting National Commissioner of Police and Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, specialising in counter-terrorism, tactical response, special operations, hostage situations, air wing, and bomb disposal. Ntsiki Mazwai said that, given his educational qualifications and work experience, it was no surprise that he was taking a strong stance against crime in South Africa.

“Given his educational background, it is no wonder that General Mkhwanazi takes a strong stance against crime, ibethiwe ke lendoda. Ayo candre deployment le,” Mazwai praised.

Nota Baloyi warns General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

In more Mkhwanazi's updates, Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi warned General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after his explosive press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

Baloyi claimed that by accusing Mchunu, General Mkhwanazi had made the same accusations to Cyril Ramaphosa as the appointing authority. Baloyi warned that no one would save him when the consequences of his press statement caught up with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News