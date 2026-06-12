A survivor of the deadly Cleveland informal settlement mass shooting has shared a chilling account of the moments when gunfire erupted

The man, who was wounded during the attack, revealed how a split-second decision saved him from suffering the same fate as many others

His testimony sheds new light on what unfolded that night as police continue searching for the armed suspects

The scene of the Cleveland mass shooting. Images: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - A survivor of the deadly mass shooting at Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, has shared a chilling account of the moments masked gunmen opened fire on residents, leaving 12 people dead and several others injured.

The shooting occurred shortly before midnight on Monday, 9 June 2026, sending shockwaves through the community and prompting police to launch a manhunt for the suspects.

Survivor says gunfire sparked panic

Speaking to SABC News, Lesotho national Sekoi Sekai recalled how he had just returned home at around 8 pm and was preparing food when he and other residents began hearing multiple gunshots.

According to Sekai, the sound of the gunfire immediately raised alarm among residents. Fearing for their safety, he and his brother decided to flee their shack and seek shelter elsewhere.

As they ran outside, Sekai said he came face-to-face with one of the armed men, who was wearing a mask.

"I saw one of them and we made eye contact," he recalled.

Moments later, while trying to escape, he felt a burning sensation in his body.

"I felt something hot going through me, and then I realised I had been shot," he said.

Sekai was shot twice in the leg but was fortunate enough to remain on his feet. His brother quickly came to his aid, helping him move away from the danger and hide while the shooting continued.

See the SABC News video here:

12 people died, and multiple were injured

After the gunfire subsided, Sekai said his brother went to investigate. What he discovered was a scene of devastation.

Police confirmed that eight men and three women were declared dead at the scene. Another male victim later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, bringing the death toll to 12. At least nine other victims were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Law enforcement authorities have since launched an intensive investigation into the massacre and are searching for those responsible.

Community members spoke out about the shooting

In related news, community leaders in Cleveland have spoken out following the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 12 people, alleging that foreign nationals have significant control over activities in the area. According to reports, the attackers arrived in a white Toyota Quantum shortly before opening fire. Community representatives further alleged that certain foreign nationals were acting as kingpins and exerting influence over the area, while locals were being pushed out. They said they had repeatedly appealed to government authorities to intervene and address their concerns, but claimed their calls for assistance had gone unanswered.

Police take in a suspect in the Cleveland mass shooting. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Police confident of making a breakthrough in shooting

Previously, Briefly News reported that Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni is confident that police will make a breakthrough soon following a mass shooting in Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg. Mthombeni said that the police obtained video footage, which was aiding them. During a visit to the scene of the crime on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, General Mthombeni said police had not determined the motive for the attack but conceded that there were suspicions that it may be linked to rampant illegal mining.

Source: Briefly News